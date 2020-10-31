“Wuhan Virus” and the “Reset:” Sermon from Cardinal Burke at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe

Posted on

Cardinal Burke celebrated a Solemn High Pontifical Mass today at the National Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Crosse, WI (which he himself built).

They haven’t posted video of the whole Mass yet, but they have put up a short clip of the sermon alone. Things take an interesting turn at the 8:20 mark, where he speaks of “the Wuhan Virus,” as a test of faith vs totally secular actions, of irrational fear, and of powerful worldly forces clamoring for a “reset” …

Please pray for this man. He has a terrible duty before him, and he knows it.

One thought on ""Wuhan Virus" and the "Reset:" Sermon from Cardinal Burke at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe

