Be assured of my prayers for all your faithful departed family and friends. The souls in Purgatory have finished the race in victory, they await their Heavenly reward, and we can help them get there. Blessed All Souls Day.

The black vestments and orange candles (pure unbleached beeswax) are where we get the colors for All Hallowstide (31 Oct – 2 Nov).

Epistle from the First Mass of All Souls: 1 Cor 15:51-57 Brethren: Behold, I tell you a mystery. We shall all indeed rise again: but we shall not all be changed. In a moment, in the twinkling of an eye, at the last trumpet: for the trumpet shall sound and the dead shall rise again incorruptible. And we shall be changed. For this corruptible must put on incorruption, and this mortal must put on immortality. And when this mortal hath put on immortality, then shall come to pass the saying that is written: “Death is swallowed up in victory! O death, where is thy victory? O death, where is thy sting?” Now the sting of death is sin: and the power of sin is the law. But thanks be to God, who hath given us the victory through our Lord Jesus Christ.