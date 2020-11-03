Most High God, may Thine alabaster cities gleam again, undimmed by human tears

It’s being reported that Steve Bannon thinks the election will come down to Pennsylvania, specifically Northeastern PA, where Sleepy Joe was born. Let us implore the intercession of Saint Katherine Drexel and Saint John Neumann to deliver their adopted state today. Deus Vult.

Saint Katherine Drexel, pray for us. Saint John Neumann, pray for us.

Most Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us.

Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on us.

O beautiful for spacious skies,

For amber waves of grain,

For purple mountain majesties

Above the fruited plain!

America! America!

God shed His grace on thee

And crown thy good with brotherhood

From sea to shining sea!

O beautiful for pilgrim feet,

Whose stern, impassioned stress

A thoroughfare for freedom beat

Across the wilderness!

America! America!

God mend thine every flaw,

Confirm thy soul in self-control,

Thy liberty in law!

O beautiful for heroes proved

In liberating strife,

Who more than self their country loved

And mercy more than life!

America! America!

May God thy gold refine,

Till all success be nobleness,

And every gain divine!

O beautiful for patriot dream

That sees beyond the years

Thine alabaster cities gleam

Undimmed by human tears!

America! America!

God shed His grace on thee

And crown thy good with brotherhood

From sea to shining sea!