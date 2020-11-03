It’s being reported that Steve Bannon thinks the election will come down to Pennsylvania, specifically Northeastern PA, where Sleepy Joe was born. Let us implore the intercession of Saint Katherine Drexel and Saint John Neumann to deliver their adopted state today. Deus Vult.
Saint Katherine Drexel, pray for us. Saint John Neumann, pray for us.
Most Immaculate Heart of Mary, pray for us.
Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, have mercy on us.
O beautiful for spacious skies,
For amber waves of grain,
For purple mountain majesties
Above the fruited plain!
America! America!
God shed His grace on thee
And crown thy good with brotherhood
From sea to shining sea!
O beautiful for pilgrim feet,
Whose stern, impassioned stress
A thoroughfare for freedom beat
Across the wilderness!
America! America!
God mend thine every flaw,
Confirm thy soul in self-control,
Thy liberty in law!
O beautiful for heroes proved
In liberating strife,
Who more than self their country loved
And mercy more than life!
America! America!
May God thy gold refine,
Till all success be nobleness,
And every gain divine!
O beautiful for patriot dream
That sees beyond the years
Thine alabaster cities gleam
Undimmed by human tears!
America! America!
God shed His grace on thee
And crown thy good with brotherhood
From sea to shining sea!
5 thoughts on “Most High God, may Thine alabaster cities gleam again, undimmed by human tears”
Well just had to comment as a NYr..Freemasonic Statue of Liberty, truly
must be replaced to Our Blessed Lady on many ways for True Liberry..not man’s.
The Freemasons have been in the ‘New World’, America, since it was colonized by the English and basically took it over from the Catholic Spaniards and French as you know. Soon afterwards, France stepped in line with the French Revolution. See Grand Orient, Freemasonry Unmasked, Msgr. George Dillon, (Free Pdf download online)..
Once we see the pattern used by God’s Adversary. We will see through the propaganda (Lies). Truth sets us Free!
http://www.lovethetruth.com/books/pawns/03.htm
Meanwhile, we pray Our Lady who brought Christopher Columbus across the Atlantic will reclaim America and Europe back to Christ’s One Holy Catholic Apostolic Church, True Liberty!
God Bless America, Our Lady, please intercede for us!❤
Who cares about Scranton, they will not be king makers today!
Just in… https://voxday.blogspot.com/2020/11/mailvox-big-turnout-in-mo.html …on the ground.
Northeastern PA is Scranton. Your picture is of Pittsburgh, the exact opposite side of the state.
My picture is Philadelphia. Tough to find one of Scranton looking “gleaming.”
What Mark says