First things first

“In thy sight are all they that afflict me; my heart hath expected reproach and misery. And I looked for one that would grieve together with me, but there was none: and for one that would comfort me, and I found none.” Offertory verse, Mass of the Sacred Heart for First Friday, Ps. 68:21

These are the words of Our Savior during His Passion. Go to Him. There are much bigger things at stake. Eternal things. Things that need to get squared away in order to have any chance of being properly prepared for what’s coming. The creator of the universe loves you and desires your companionship. Think about that.

Get to Confession, and assist at Holy Mass as often as you can. Daily Mass, if at all possible. If the sacraments are available to you, and you choose not to avail yourself, imagine what it’s going to feel like if your Particular Judgment comes earlier than planned.

Your Guardian Angel is right along side you, and wants to help you through this.

Above all, pray unceasingly. We know we win in the end.