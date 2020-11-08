The Giuliani presser that the networks wouldn’t show you, and what you need to do about it

Keep praying. God often comes through when all seems lost. Victory in the face of defeat. Vienna, Lepanto, … Calvary.

A reader suggested a thorough viewing of Rudy Giuliani’s press conference yesterday. His focus here is on PA, and the massive fraud that took place in Philadelphia, where Trump led by 700,000 votes on Wednesday morning, but “lost.” The first witness speaks at about 09:20, Corey Lewandowski speaks at 23:00, questions and media skewering at 28:00.

Lawsuits will be filed in multiple states tomorrow morning. There are over 50 witnesses in Philadelphia alone who will testify in court that they were blocked from poll watching and vote counting.

Recounts are coming. If anyone tries to tell you that it’s over because the media called the race for Biden, remind them that Al Gore dragged it out for 37 days in 2000. SCOTUS will 100% be involved in this, which is going to be very interesting.

Do your part. We have access to supernatural intervention, the other side does not. If you really believe what you say you believe, deploy your spiritual weaponry.