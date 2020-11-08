Keep praying. God often comes through when all seems lost. Victory in the face of defeat. Vienna, Lepanto, … Calvary.
A reader suggested a thorough viewing of Rudy Giuliani’s press conference yesterday. His focus here is on PA, and the massive fraud that took place in Philadelphia, where Trump led by 700,000 votes on Wednesday morning, but “lost.” The first witness speaks at about 09:20, Corey Lewandowski speaks at 23:00, questions and media skewering at 28:00.
Lawsuits will be filed in multiple states tomorrow morning. There are over 50 witnesses in Philadelphia alone who will testify in court that they were blocked from poll watching and vote counting.
Recounts are coming. If anyone tries to tell you that it’s over because the media called the race for Biden, remind them that Al Gore dragged it out for 37 days in 2000. SCOTUS will 100% be involved in this, which is going to be very interesting.
Do your part. We have access to supernatural intervention, the other side does not. If you really believe what you say you believe, deploy your spiritual weaponry.
One thought on “The Giuliani presser that the networks wouldn’t show you, and what you need to do about it”
Isn’t this the same tactic employed with Jorge Bergoglio? Universal acceptance that he is the pope….as the world leaders accept Biden as the new president, he becomes the president regardless of the massive deception and fraud perpetrated on the American people. We know the American bishops will embrace Biden as president as they have done so with Bergoglio as Pope.
The call to prayer is a noble and requisite action on the part of faithful Christians and Catholics. I would go a step further and beg each soldier in the army of Christ to get on our knees and repent of our public and grave sins against God. As a nation we have murdered millions of babies. We have embraced infanticide, euthanasia, sodomy and pagan earth worship. We dull our minds with drugs and violence. We have removed Christ the King from His throne and enthroned man where Jesus Christ belongs. We should be people of sackcloth and ashes as we beg for divine intervention. We deserve the chastisement upon us. But in God’s mercy, He may lessen the punishment if we truly repent and turn from our wicked ways.