When nearly every “ballot” that comes in after 8pm on election night goes to one candidate, you damn well better have a talking point for that

On Tuesday night, most of us went to bed fairly confident that everything was going well, perhaps even better than planned. The Florida landslide was astonishing, and it bode very well for the nation. On Wednesday morning, as Trump’s big lead had vanished overnight in most of the swing states, I heard three different commentators on three different fake news networks utter nearly identical narratives to describe was occurring. Here, let Wiki explain it:

It seemed strange to me, being no spring chicken, that I had never heard of such a thing. Yet every commentator and “election expert” was spouting this in strikingly similar terms, as if reading from a script. It’s settled election science! Moreover, there is zero chance this can be an established fact, because this is the first time a general election has been contested largely through mail-in ballots due to corona… which puts corona under even more scrutiny.

Now, wiki has this blockchain feature where you can go back in time and review every edit that was ever made to an article. See the “View history” button at the top right? Click on that, and it will show line by line every edit. Scroll down and click the link at bottom left that says “oldest.”

This will take you to the very beginning, the day the article was first created on wiki. Any guess as to when this “well established” political dynamic of Red Mirage/Blue Shift was first invented? How about 1 August 2020…

Just one more thing. Remember “14 Days to Flatten the Curve?” Remember how this was how they got everyone to shut everything down, go into lockdown, and start this entire spiral? “We have to follow the science, we can’t risk overwhelming the hospitals, this is well-established epidemiology, dammit, you’re just selfish and want to kill grandma.”

When do you think this well-established scientific fact was invented? How about 12 March 2020: