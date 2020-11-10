Ten Attorneys General file written challenge to SCOTUS on PA election outcome

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:58 AM PT – Tuesday, November 10, 2020

Several top state attorneys are backing President Trump’s legal action that challenges the results of Pennsylvania’s vote count. On Monday, attorneys general from 10 states filed a petition to the U.S. Supreme Court urging justices to take up the case.

“As such, we believe that the voting system be free of outside undue influence and that irregularities in the process should be completely vetted, so that the American people can have faith in their system of electing officials,” stated Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

The petitioners argue the Pennsylvania Supreme Court violated separation of powers and increased the risk of voter fraud. This occurred when the court ruled in favor of accepting mail-in ballots three days after the election if they were postmarked November 3. The attorneys general claim the Constitution gives the state legislature the power to choose the time, place and manner of elections.

The separation of powers is something they used to teach in third grade. I’m not even kidding. The Judicial Branch does not have the power to legislate… that power resides with the, ahem, LEGISLATIVE Branch. The PA Supreme Court had zero authority to change election law. On top of that, federal election laws also come into play here. Blue Shift can kiss my grits.

We are just getting started, folks. KEEP PRAYING.