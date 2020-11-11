Georgia orders full recount by hand… bring it on

Keep praying, folks.

By Newsmax Wires | Wednesday, 11 November 2020 11:25 AM

Georgia’s top election official said Wednesday the state will conduct a hand recount of all paper ballots cast in the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Uncertified results in the state show Democrat Joe Biden leading President Donald Trump by 14,000 votes out of nearly 5 million votes counted in the state. Nearly all ballots have been counted, though counties have until Friday to certify their results.

“Mathematically, you actually have to do a full hand-by-hand recount of all because the margin is so close,” Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a news conference. “We want to start this before the week is up.”

https://www.newsmax.com/politics/georgia-vote-recount-ballot/2020/11/11/id/996546/

