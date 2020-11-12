Chairman of the Federal Election Commission says he believes “there’s voter fraud taking place” and calls this election “illegitimate” Posted on November 12, 2020 I’m sure we will see this reported by all the mainstream media, right? BREAKING: Chairman of the Federal Election Commission says he believes “there’s voter fraud taking place” and calls this election “illegitimate” pic.twitter.com/SPCMlzSBWX— The President-Elect Chads (@thehangingchads) November 12, 2020 Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...