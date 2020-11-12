If you were in charge of elections, and you truly believed Trump was literally Hitler, what would you do?

You would try to stop Hitler, wouldn’t you? It would be your moral duty to stop Hitler, to stop the Nazis, would it not?

Katie Hobbs is Arizona Secretary of State.

  1. The Right believes the Left are stupid and the Left believe the Right are evil. In reality the Left are evil and the Right stupid.

    Pray that God looks after fools and little children.

