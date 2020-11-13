Mother Cabrini was the first U.S. citizen to be canonized, 7 July 1946. Today is her feast day, and the primary Mass of the day in the dioceses of the United States. Saint Francis Xavier Cabrini, pray for us.

Collect: “O Lord, Jesus Christ, You enkindled the fire of Your Sacred Heart in the holy virgin Frances Xavier so that she might win souls for You in many lands, and establish a new religious congregation of women in Your Church. Grant that we too may imitate the virtues of Your Sacred Heart through her intercession, so that we may be worthy of the haven of eternal happiness.”

Let us also continue to invoke our special Pennsylvania saints, St. Katherine Drexel and St. John Neumann. SS Katherine and John, pray for us!