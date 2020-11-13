Saint Francis Xavier Cabrini, pray for us!

Posted on

Mother Cabrini was the first U.S. citizen to be canonized, 7 July 1946. Today is her feast day, and the primary Mass of the day in the dioceses of the United States. Saint Francis Xavier Cabrini, pray for us.

Collect: “O Lord, Jesus Christ, You enkindled the fire of Your Sacred Heart in the holy virgin Frances Xavier so that she might win souls for You in many lands, and establish a new religious congregation of women in Your Church. Grant that we too may imitate the virtues of Your Sacred Heart through her intercession, so that we may be worthy of the haven of eternal happiness.”

Let us also continue to invoke our special Pennsylvania saints, St. Katherine Drexel and St. John Neumann. SS Katherine and John, pray for us!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.