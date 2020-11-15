Sidney Powell: “I will unleash the Kraken”

Folks, there is much more to come. The Dominion software vote switching apparatus is about to be exposed. There are unconfirmed reports today that Delta/JSOC raided and captured Dominion servers overseas. Delta/JSOC is capable of taking orders directly from POTUS, bypassing chain of command (this is an established fact, but not sure if this happened in this case.)

Watch this interview between Lou Dobbs and Sidney Powell for seven minutes.

04:30: (Powell) “This is essentially a New American Revolution.”

04:38: (Powell) “Anybody who wants this country to remain free needs to step up right now.”

05:25: (Dobbs) “This looks like the endgame in the effort against (Trump).”

05:48: (Powell) “I am going to release the Kraken.”

Release the Kraken: @SidneyPowell1 vows to expose the Silicon Valley and left-wing corporations that are using their power to help Democrats steal the election from @realDonaldTrump. #MAGA #AmericaFirst #Dobbs pic.twitter.com/EPJSfUZqM2 — Lou Dobbs (@LouDobbs) November 13, 2020