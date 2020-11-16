This is why it needs to happen now… if not, there won’t be a next time Posted on November 16, 2020 Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
3 thoughts on “This is why it needs to happen now… if not, there won’t be a next time”
Reposting an earlier comment of mine…
Trump has not lost yet. If Trump loses in the face of this obvious and blatant fraud and collusion it is a repudiation of the entire American experiment.
If Trump does not take office in January, it is proof that the ballot box does not matter. It is the final proof that it is not he who casts the vote, but he who counts and he who reports the vote that controls our country.
If Joe Biden takes office in January, it would be better to not have voted at all, instead of casting a vote that went straight into the shredder. Or worse, was counted by the machine as a vote for Biden even as it was marked Trump.
As someone else said, if you deprive people of the ballot box and the soapbox the only box left is the ammo box. Obligatory not fedposting just examining the natural consequences of the goats’ current attacks against the sheep.
Great commentary:
And then the Philly Mob, ascending the political ladder again, and some nice financial gain to boot!
https://buffalochronicle.com/2020/11/14/exclusive-how-a-philly-mob-boss-stole-the-election-and-why-he-may-flip-on-joe-biden/
…”But now, Merlino might just be willing to flip on Biden — in primetime Congressional testimony — if President Donald J. Trump is willing to issue the longtime mobster a full expungement of his decades-long criminal record. And, of course, Merlino wants to be pardoned for the election fraud itself and any crimes to which he may incriminate himself during his testimony.
“He wants a clean record. He wants to fish and hunt on federal lands. He’d really like a job with the National Parks Service. You need a clean record to get those things,” explains one confidant. “But most of all he wants the thanks of a grateful nation for coming forward.”…
Wow, and no jail time, only in the good ol’ USA, land of opportunity.