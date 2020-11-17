Philadelphia Freedom: All indoor gatherings strictly prohibited; sports cancelled, gyms closed, dining rooms closed, five of you can go to church

And yes, the Karens will obey, rant on social media, and snitch. Where are the men? Oh, that’s right… “men” are the worst karens of all.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Philadelphia leaders have announced sweeping new restrictions as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the city.

Mayor Jim Kenney and Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley announced the measures during a news conference on Monday afternoon.

“I know these restrictions are tough. People are going to be put out of work, and some businesses may go under. We also know that the consequences to health of not doing it are really bad,” Farley said.

The following restrictions will take effect for Philadelphia on Friday, November 20 and will last through January 1, 2021:

RESTAURANTS

*Indoor dining prohibited

*Outdoor dining only by members of the same household

*Maximum table size of four seats

INDOOR GATHERINGS

*Prohibited indoors of any size, at any location

*Includes both public and private events

*For example: Indoor parties, group meals, football watching groups, visiting between households, weddings, funerals, baby showers are prohibited

OUTDOOR GATHERINGS

*Gatherings limited at 10% occupancy or 10 persons per 1,000 square feet

*Masks must be worn at all times

*No food or beverages served at outdoor gatherings to ensure people can wear masks

RETAIL STORES

*Allow with limit of five people per 1,000 square feet

*Enforcement of mask use by customers and employees

OFFICES

*Employees must work from home unless not possible

SPORTS (Youth, school and community)

*All are prohibited

BUSINESS AND ACTIVITY CLOSURES

*Theaters, including movie theaters, and other performance spaces must close

*Bowling alleys, arcades, and game spaces must close

*Museums must close

*Libraries must close

*Casinos must close

*Recreational activities and sports for youth, community groups, and schools are prohibited

*Gyms and indoor exercise classes must close

*Senior day services (senior centers and adult day care centers) remain closed

RELIGIOUS INSTITUTIONS

*No more than five percent occupancy or five per 1000 square feet

https://6abc.com/health/philly-announces-sweeping-new-restrictions-amid-covid-19-surge/8005756/