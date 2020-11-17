Philadelphia Freedom: All indoor gatherings strictly prohibited; sports cancelled, gyms closed, dining rooms closed, five of you can go to church

And yes, the Karens will obey, rant on social media, and snitch. Where are the men? Oh, that’s right… “men” are the worst karens of all.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Philadelphia leaders have announced sweeping new restrictions as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to rise in the city.
Mayor Jim Kenney and Health Commissioner Dr. Thomas Farley announced the measures during a news conference on Monday afternoon.
“I know these restrictions are tough. People are going to be put out of work, and some businesses may go under. We also know that the consequences to health of not doing it are really bad,” Farley said.
The following restrictions will take effect for Philadelphia on Friday, November 20 and will last through January 1, 2021:
RESTAURANTS
*Indoor dining prohibited
*Outdoor dining only by members of the same household
*Maximum table size of four seats
INDOOR GATHERINGS
*Prohibited indoors of any size, at any location
*Includes both public and private events
*For example: Indoor parties, group meals, football watching groups, visiting between households, weddings, funerals, baby showers are prohibited
OUTDOOR GATHERINGS
*Gatherings limited at 10% occupancy or 10 persons per 1,000 square feet
*Masks must be worn at all times
*No food or beverages served at outdoor gatherings to ensure people can wear masks
RETAIL STORES
*Allow with limit of five people per 1,000 square feet
*Enforcement of mask use by customers and employees
OFFICES
*Employees must work from home unless not possible
SPORTS (Youth, school and community)
*All are prohibited
BUSINESS AND ACTIVITY CLOSURES
*Theaters, including movie theaters, and other performance spaces must close
*Bowling alleys, arcades, and game spaces must close
*Museums must close
*Libraries must close
*Casinos must close
*Recreational activities and sports for youth, community groups, and schools are prohibited
*Gyms and indoor exercise classes must close
*Senior day services (senior centers and adult day care centers) remain closed
RELIGIOUS INSTITUTIONS
*No more than five percent occupancy or five per 1000 square feet
https://6abc.com/health/philly-announces-sweeping-new-restrictions-amid-covid-19-surge/8005756/
4 thoughts on “Philadelphia Freedom: All indoor gatherings strictly prohibited; sports cancelled, gyms closed, dining rooms closed, five of you can go to church”
With a sense of black humor PHILADELPHIA, the city of brotherly love, has become the city of BIG BROTHER and a cauldron of hate. It is the perfect place for the devil to make his headquarters and initiate his evil works–like corrupting the election and total control of its citizens. Hell is Philadelphia. Will the citizens do anything about it? Maybe. Will the Catholic clergy challenge? Probably not.
Help wanted, GOP/DEM=UNIPARTY, all talk, we need some action, right! Total brainwashed society and not many will dispose of their facial entrapment. Lord help us all.
I watched the press conference yesterday and here were a few observations:
1. The mayor, early in the conference announced that we had “flattened the curve back in the Spring.” Um, o.k. so why again have we been locked down in various stages since March?
2. Dr. Farley said that “we would have to tie ourselves over until a vaccine is ready.” So we’re basically being held hostage until the so-called vaccine is ready.
3. In a textbook example of diabolical narcissism, when questioned about the financial impact these measures would have on restaurant and retail merchants, the mayor deflected blame to the Pennsylvania State Legislature and Congress for not giving him enough money.
Oh and by the way, the very week before this, the mayor and dozens of other “city leaders” attended a “victory party” for Biden on the grounds of Independence Mall. Hundreds of people, in close proximity to each other attended. And on Election Day, hundreds more – without condemnation by the city – held a “dance party” outside the convention center.
This will be a big test for Catholics in the city and, if it goes there, the greater Archdiocese. How many of us are going to choose Christ over Cesar?
What a living nightmare! Mother Mary, please crush their heads!