Wisdom from the combox: Keep praying… here are some tips

The following commentary with suggested intercessors is in response to the post about Sidney Powell “unleashing the Kraken:” Sorry the formatting is a little wonky. PRAY PRAY PRAY. We need to storm Heaven! https://nonvenipacem.com/2020/11/15/sidney-powell-i-will-unleash-the-kraken/

Paul Jackson says: November 15, 2020 at 2:57 am Let us pray that the message will get out.Given the Deep State, Oligopolist Infotech and Marxist Media's strangleholds, that is by no means a certainty.Some Patron Saints whose intercession we can seek follow.

St Bernadine of Siena Advertisers

St Francis de Sales Journalists

St Gabriel, Archangel Communications workers, postal workers, broadcasters, messengers, radio/television workers, diplomats, ambassadors

St Genesius Attorneys, barristers, lawyers

St Gregory the Great Teachers

St Ignatius of Loyola Educators

St Isidore of Seville Computer scientists, software engineers, computer programmers, computer technicians, computer users

St Jerome Librarians, translators

St John Baptist de la Salle Christian teachers, educators

St John Bosco Editors, printers, publishers

St John of Capistrano Jurists

St John of God Booksellers

St John the Evangelist Editors, authors

St Lawrence Librarians, archivists, comedians

St Luke the Evangelist Doctors, surgeons, artists, painters, notaries

St Matthew the Evangelist Accountants, bookkeepers, custom agents, security guards

St Michael the Archangel Soldiers, police officers, security officers

St Nicholas of Myra The falsely accused

St Patrick Paralegals urielangeli says: November 15, 2020 at 8:38 am You forgot St. Jude & St. Dismas. But let us all pray and storm Heaven!

St Thomas the Apostle Politicians

St Thomas Aquinas Students, teachers, academics

St Thomas More Politicians, statesmen, lawyers, civil servants, court clerks

St Veronica Photographers

St Vitus Comedians, dancers

St Yves LawyersLet us storm Heaven with our prayers!

