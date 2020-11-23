2 thoughts on “Please join me in the Prayer to the Guardian Angel of the United States

  1. Well this is troubling from the SSXP,

    …mRNA / Synthetic Vaccines
    The Pfizer / Biontech trial which yesterday showed 95% efficacy, and the Moderna vaccine which reported 94% efficacy, are developed using methods to create a synthetic molecule made in a lab. It is an mRNA (messenger RNA) vaccine, which is developed from the genetic code of the virus itself. Advances in biotechnology have allowed scientists to make it a stable mRNA molecule for a vaccine. This mRNA is delivered to the body’s cells, where our own cells turn it into a tiny portion of one of the virus’s proteins, our immune cells attack it, and allow the body to learn to defend against it – providing immunity.
    mRNA vaccines, since they are synthetic, are quicker to develop – hence the rapid roll-out of vaccines that normally would take much longer.”…

    https://fsspx.news/en/news-events/news/can-catholic-good-conscience-receive-coronavirus-vaccine-62007

    And Br. Alexis Bugnolo, which is completely 180 degree.

    https://fromrome.info/2020/11/22/to-take-a-rna-vaccine-is-the-ultimate-act-of-rebellion-against-god/

    Yes please St. Michael, pray and help us see the truth. The trial ahead will be very severe.

