This sounds fun Posted on November 24, 2020 Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailMorePinterestLike this:Like Loading...
2 thoughts on “This sounds fun”
Hillary likes Jake Sullivan…what does that tell you?
Trump said he’d put crooked Hillary in jail…what gives?
Sidney Powell for President is what I say!
….or better yet: Annie Barnhardt for President and grant her Divine Right privileges.
Hmmm….let’s counter the bifurcation of the papacy argument and go for a combination of the Papacy and the US Presidency. We’ll call it a Papadency.
They blew the dam and all the swamp dwellers are flooding back in…