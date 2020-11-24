2 thoughts on “This sounds fun

  1. Hillary likes Jake Sullivan…what does that tell you?

    Trump said he’d put crooked Hillary in jail…what gives?

    Sidney Powell for President is what I say!

    ….or better yet: Annie Barnhardt for President and grant her Divine Right privileges.

    Hmmm….let’s counter the bifurcation of the papacy argument and go for a combination of the Papacy and the US Presidency. We’ll call it a Papadency.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.