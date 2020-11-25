Fake pope of BLM laments whole families who have lost their income, unless they lost it through lockdowns

Remember, they can’t help but to out themselves. It’s all meant to be very, very visible. Obvious, in fact, so that invincible ignorance will not be accepted as a proper defense.

November 24, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – In a rant by Pope Francis where he lets down his guard and allows his leftist colors to show more than in the past, the Pope said of anti-lockdown protestors, “you’ll never find such people protesting the death of George Floyd, or joining a demonstration because there are shantytowns where children lack water or education, or because there are whole families who have lost their income.”

His comments come in a teaser for the Pope’s new book-length interview with leftist Vatican journalist Austen Ivereigh.

In it, the pope lashes out at anti-lockdown protesters, saying, “those who claim, for example, that being forced to wear a mask is an unwarranted imposition by the state.” He calls them, “victims only in their own imagination.”