Remember, they can’t help but to out themselves. It’s all meant to be very, very visible. Obvious, in fact, so that invincible ignorance will not be accepted as a proper defense.
November 24, 2020 (LifeSiteNews) – In a rant by Pope Francis where he lets down his guard and allows his leftist colors to show more than in the past, the Pope said of anti-lockdown protestors, “you’ll never find such people protesting the death of George Floyd, or joining a demonstration because there are shantytowns where children lack water or education, or because there are whole families who have lost their income.”
His comments come in a teaser for the Pope’s new book-length interview with leftist Vatican journalist Austen Ivereigh.
In it, the pope lashes out at anti-lockdown protesters, saying, “those who claim, for example, that being forced to wear a mask is an unwarranted imposition by the state.” He calls them, “victims only in their own imagination.”
7 thoughts on “Fake pope of BLM laments whole families who have lost their income, unless they lost it through lockdowns”
Francis is really a nasty, petulant, hypocritical man. George Floyd died of a drug overdose, but Francis suggests that we join the Communist revolutionaries in protesting his death. What counts infinitely more for George Floyd personally is the condition of his soul at death, and there is no reason to think that he is not in Hell, after the track record of his life. (I want everyone to go to Heaven; I don’t want Our Lord to lose a single soul to the Devil. And God alone knows where Floyd is now.) If Francis cared about his flock, he might use Floyd’s death as a lesson for all to try to stay in the state of grace. But there is little evidence that Francis thinks like a believing Catholic.
^^^THAT!^^^…a thousand up-votes!
Pope Francis is a willing victim of the devil.
Hey jorge let us talk about the real problems of the lockdowns! You cannot so let us have James do it for us.
“What NO ONE is Saying About The Lockdowns”
https://lbry.tv/@corbettreport:0/aboutlockdowns:2
“There never was any world but mine,” said the Witch.
“There never was any world but yours,” said they.
(from “The Silver Chair” by C. S. Lewis)
Does Jorge Bergoglio seriously expect us to consider every perspective but his own as a figment of the imagination?
To him and to his ilk, I answer with Puddleglum of the Burnt Foot:
“One word, Ma’am. . . . One word. All you’ve been saying is quite right, I shouldn’t wonder. I’m a chap that always liked to know the worst and then put the best face I can on it. So I won’t deny any of what you’ve just said. But there’s one more thing to be said, even so. Suppose we have only dreamed, or made up, all those things–trees and grass and sun and moon and stars and Aslan himself. Suppose we have. Then all I can say is that, in that case, the made-up things seem a good deal more important than the real ones. Suppose this black pit of a kingdom of yours is the only world. Well, it strikes me as a pretty poor one. And that’s a funny thing, when you come to think of it. We’re just babies making up a game, if you’re right. But four babies playing a game can make a play-world which licks your real world hollow. That’s why I’m going to stand by the play-world. I’m on Aslan’s side even if there isn’t any Aslan to lead it. I’m going to live as like a Narnian as I can, even if there isn’t any Narnia. So thanking you kindly for our supper, if these two gentlemen and the young lady are ready, we’re leaving your court at once and setting out in the dark to spend our lives looking for the Overland. Not that our lives will be very long, I should think, but that’s a small loss if the world’s as dull a place as you say.”
(For those unfamiliar with this particular Chronicle of Narnia, the context of this quote rules out the idea that “there is no Aslan, no Narnia.” That’s not the point, even though that is what Puddleglum says. The point is that the Witch, for nefarious purposes of her own, is trying to get the others to surrender their grip on reality, their very belief in the one true God. My point in quoting all this is to refuse.)
Antipope Jorge Bergoglio may very well be THE most evil man alive today. Yes, Kim jong whatever in North Korea and the Chinese communist leaders are killing thousands of people. But Bergoglio is killing souls on a daily basis.
Every time he opens his mouth he demonstrates yet again that he is an anti-Pope. And recently Wilton Gregory, McCarrick’s boy recently named Cardinal by anti-Pope Bergoglio, said Biden – a rabid pro-abort, officiator at homosexual “weddings,” and 8-year-old tranny supporter – is welcome at Communion.
Nearly the entire hierarchy right now is utterly worthless, faithless, and destructive of anything resembling Catholic Tradition. for the good of the Church and the world, they must be deposed and anathematized.