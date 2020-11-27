Antipope Bergoglio speaks out AGAINST religious liberty SCOTUS victory

He hates you with a special hate. He wants the churches closed, with no access to the sacraments. He wants you locked in your house, under forced arrest. This man is an instrument of Satan.

The day after SCOTUS tells Gov. Cuomo to stuff his church restrictions up his Thanksgiving turkey, antipope Bergoglio appears on the op-ed page of the NYT:

“With some exceptions, governments have made great efforts to put the well-being of their people first, acting decisively to protect health and to save lives. The exceptions have been some governments that shrugged off the painful evidence of mounting deaths, with inevitable, grievous consequences. But most governments acted responsibly, imposing strict measures to contain the outbreak.

“Yet some groups protested, refusing to keep their distance, marching against travel restrictions — as if measures that governments must impose for the good of their people constitute some kind of political assault on autonomy or personal freedom! Looking to the common good is much more than the sum of what is good for individuals. It means having a regard for all citizens and seeking to respond effectively to the needs of the least fortunate.

“It is all too easy for some to take an idea — in this case, for example, personal freedom — and turn it into an ideology, creating a prism through which they judge everything.”

https://www.nytimes.com/2020/11/26/opinion/pope-francis-covid.html