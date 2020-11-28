PA judge extends injunction halting certification, citing “viable claim” of unconstitutionality

Folks, keep praying. Prepare for fasting, if you haven’t already. Advent is imminent. Fervent prayer is needed… prayer grounded in holy hope.

Pennsylvania State Judge Upholds Halt To Certification, Finds Likelihood Mail-In Balloting Procedures Violate PA Constitution

Upholds injunction issued earlier in the week, finds “Petitioners appear to have a viable claim that the mail-in ballot procedures set forth in Act 77 contravene Pa. Const. Article VII Section 14”

“A Pennsylvania state court Judge has issued a preliminary injunction preventing Pennsylvania from taking any further steps to perfect its certification of the election, including but not limited to appointment of electors and transmission of necessary paperwork to the Electoral College, pending further court hearings and rulings. The ruling upholds an injunction from earlier in the week, and is significant because of the findings made in the Opinion released tonight…“

There are copious details and source documents at the link. This is not the federal case that is getting all the headlines and was recently rebuffed by the Third Circuit. This is a completely separate case. This is the one that is going to end up with SCOTUS.