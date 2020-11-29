Advent 2020: You have work to do

Originally posted on the First Sunday of Advent 2016, edited to include current events. Blessed Advent to all.

A voice of one calling:

“In the wilderness prepare

the way for the Lord;

make straight in the desert

a highway for our God.

Every valley shall be raised up,

every mountain and hill made low;

the rough ground shall become level,

the rugged places a plain.

And the glory of the Lord will be revealed,

and all people will see it together. “To whom will you compare me?

Or who is my equal?” says the Holy One.

Lift up your eyes and look to the heavens:

Who created all these?

He who brings out the starry host one by one

and calls forth each of them by name.

Because of his great power and mighty strength,

not one of them is missing. Isaiah 40:3-5, 25-26

Are you keeping track of everything? Do you see the NWO coming into being before your eyes, with global self-destruction, and whole societies willingly suiciding themselves? Can you imagine how much worse it is going to get, in mere weeks, when a “vaccine” becomes available? How about the exposure of the Deep State and the Deep Church, the depths of which we could hardly have imagined just a few years ago? Are you starting to understand that we are not living in normal times, and that more is required of you at this moment? What are you personally doing about it?

You need to prep in the spiritual realm, first and foremost. No other preparedness makes any difference if you aren’t prepping your soul. As we prepare for the coming of the Lord every Advent by making a spiritual renewal, the current events swirling around us lend a greater urgency to the matter.

“So you also must be ready, because the Son of Man will come at an hour when you do not expect him.” Matt 24:44

You must prepare your soul for this war. The Rosary is a great, great weapon. If you don’t already say it every day, you need to start right now, today. You can’t imagine the graces that flow from this practice. Just do it. You will then find yourself drawn more into prayer – adoration, petition and thanksgiving – throughout the day. Unite your prayers to the sacrificial offering of Christ on the Cross, and beg the intercession of the saints.. Then start helping your family and friends understand the reality of the situation. Teach them that prayer isn’t nothing. So many people think prayer is literally “the least we can do.” That is incorrect. Prayer is huge.

You will be attacked by a relentless foe. The father of lies, upon seeing you engaged in the pursuit of sanctity, redoubles his efforts to destroy you. You will be shocked by your temptations even as you proceed on the path toward holiness. Just remember, no matter how frequent the attacks, God is always sending you more than enough grace to abide. You have to decide, today, to prepare the way and begin your counterattack.

“For just as through the disobedience of the one man the many were made sinners, so also through the obedience of the one man the many will be made righteous. The Law was given so that the trespass would increase; but where sin increased, grace increased all the more, so that, just as sin reigned in death, so also grace might reign through righteousness, to bring eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.…” Romans 5:19-21

God created you to be born into the world at this hour. Cloak your soul in the armor of God, and figure out your role in all of this.

Blessed Advent, y’all.

“At that time many will turn away from the faith and will betray and hate each other, and many false prophets will appear and deceive many people. Because of the increase of wickedness, the love of most will grow cold, but the one who stands firm to the end will be saved. And this gospel of the kingdom will be preached in the whole world as a testimony to all nations, and then the end will come.So when you see standing in the holy place ‘the abomination that causes desolation,’ spoken of through the prophet Daniel—let the reader understand— For then there will be great distress, unequaled from the beginning of the world until now—and never to be equaled again.If those days had not been cut short, no one would survive, but for the sake of the elect those days will be shortened. At that time if anyone says to you, ‘Look, here is the Messiah!’ or, ‘There he is!’ do not believe it. For false messiahs and false prophets will appear and perform great signs and wonders to deceive, if possible, even the elect.” Matt 24:10-15, 21-24