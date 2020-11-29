On first day of Advent, United Airlines ships first batches of “vaccine”

Be on the lookout for these little signs. You’ve heard the “vaccine” is our savior, right? So today would be an appropriate day to start the arrival, right?

CHICAGO — United Airlines has begun shipping the first batches of the COVID-19 vaccine on charter flights, a source told ABC News.

The Federal Aviation Administration had already given the OK for the first mass air shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine. The agency said it is also ensuring around-the-clock air traffic services in an effort to prioritize flights carrying vaccines and personnel.

DHL will also be involved in the transportation and storage of the vaccine in various locations, a spokesman said Saturday. The delivery service would not disclose exactly where the COVID-19 vaccine would be stored.

https://6abc.com/health/united-has-started-shipping-covid-19-vaccine-source/8363261/