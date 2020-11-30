I hope you have a plan for when, a few weeks from now, you start being accused of murder for not taking the “vaccine.” Friends and family will be accusing you of murder, selfishness, and insanity. They will be tripping over themselves to dox you to local authorities, to your employer, etc. You can see this coming a mile away.
Check out the breathlessness of this AP article:
Moderna Inc. said it would ask U.S. and European regulators Monday to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection – ramping up the race to begin limited vaccinations as the coronavirus rampage worsens. Multiple vaccine candidates must succeed for the world to stamp out the pandemic, which has been on the upswing in the U.S. and Europe. U.S. hospitals have been stretched to the limit…
Moderna created its shots with the U.S. National Institutes of Health and already had a hint they were working, but said it got the final needed results over the weekend that suggest the vaccine is more than 94% effective. Of 196 COVID-19 cases so far in its huge U.S. study, 185 were trial participants who received the placebo and 11 who got the real vaccine. The only people who got severely ill – 30 participants, including one who died – had received dummy shots, said Dr. Tal Zaks, the Cambridge, Massachusetts, company’s chief medical officer.
When he learned the results, “I allowed myself to cry for the first time,” Zaks told The Associated Press. “We have already, just in the trial, have already saved lives. Just imagine the impact then multiplied to the people who can get this vaccine.”
Moderna said the shots’ effectiveness and a good safety record so far – with only temporary, flu-like side effects – mean they meet requirements set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use before the final-stage testing is complete…
One thought on “Moderna seeks Emergency Use on their “vaccine” as the rhetoric continues to escalate”
Apologies if you’ve recommended viewing Dr. Madej on bitchute but here’s some background information.
This is MODERNA’S first foray into the “vaccination market.”
MODERNA stands for “modified dna/rna.”
“DR. CARRIE MADEJ WARNS OF THE NANOTECHNOLOGY USED IN THE RUSHED VACCINE…What
are the implications of a rushed vaccine for the virus? Dr. Carrie Madej, DO, an osteopathic internal
medicine physician in McDonough, Georgia, gives her mind blowing insights into several never-before-
seen technologies being used in what is being touted as the great hope for an end to the pandemic. You’re
not hearing about what Dr. Madej shares here in the mainstream media!
Biotech companies like MODERNA, the leading candidate for creating the vaccine that will be pushed on
the American people, are being supported by many vested interests funding them behind-the-scenes and
you will recognize their names immediately. This is a MUST WATCH if you want to dig deeper into what
you’re potentially getting yourself into if you take this vaccine. SPREAD THE WORD!”
A couple of years ago I met the founder (actually he and about 14 others) of a “munitions company” that supplied the federal government with what was referred to as the “bunker buster” bomb. I’m sure you recall that expression.
I met him while he was undergoing surgery and chemotherapy treatments at a hospital here in Pennsylvania.
We had a number of discussions and he revealed that of the original founders of his company all but 2 or 3 had died of cancer. His explanation for the deaths was in his opinion the unknown side effects of the “nanotechnology” upon which they based the development of their products.
The last time I spoke with him he told me that after being “slit from gut to gullet” to discover and remove cancerous cells he was going to beat the cancer and move from Georgia to Hawaii for a year because “he had the money to do so,” the money garnered from his federal government contracts to provide “bunker buster bombs” which ultimately killed most of the original founders of his company.
Watch out for nanotechnology.