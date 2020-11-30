Moderna seeks Emergency Use on their “vaccine” as the rhetoric continues to escalate

I hope you have a plan for when, a few weeks from now, you start being accused of murder for not taking the “vaccine.” Friends and family will be accusing you of murder, selfishness, and insanity. They will be tripping over themselves to dox you to local authorities, to your employer, etc. You can see this coming a mile away.

Check out the breathlessness of this AP article:

Moderna Inc. said it would ask U.S. and European regulators Monday to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine as new study results confirm the shots offer strong protection – ramping up the race to begin limited vaccinations as the coronavirus rampage worsens. Multiple vaccine candidates must succeed for the world to stamp out the pandemic, which has been on the upswing in the U.S. and Europe. U.S. hospitals have been stretched to the limit…

Moderna created its shots with the U.S. National Institutes of Health and already had a hint they were working, but said it got the final needed results over the weekend that suggest the vaccine is more than 94% effective. Of 196 COVID-19 cases so far in its huge U.S. study, 185 were trial participants who received the placebo and 11 who got the real vaccine. The only people who got severely ill – 30 participants, including one who died – had received dummy shots, said Dr. Tal Zaks, the Cambridge, Massachusetts, company’s chief medical officer.

When he learned the results, “I allowed myself to cry for the first time,” Zaks told The Associated Press. “We have already, just in the trial, have already saved lives. Just imagine the impact then multiplied to the people who can get this vaccine.”

Moderna said the shots’ effectiveness and a good safety record so far – with only temporary, flu-like side effects – mean they meet requirements set by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for emergency use before the final-stage testing is complete…

https://6abc.com/health/moderna-asking-us-european-regulators-to-ok-its-virus-shots/8381490/