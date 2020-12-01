“The “vaccine” will be voluntary, you see, but you won’t be able to go anywhere or buy anything without it”

You have already seen with your own eyes the sheer panic of your friends and family members on social media begging for more lockdowns. How do you think they will behave next week when the “vaccines” are approved? The karens, businesses, and government will all be in lockstep. They will be demanding that you be “vaccinated,” or else you deserve to die. Folks, this is coming at you so fast, it’s hard to overstate it. Here, allow the UK vaccine komissar to explain it:

Nadhim Zahawi, the U.K.’s vaccine minister, said getting vaccinated should be voluntary, but a phone app used for contact tracing may include a person’s vaccine status, which businesses could use.

“But also I think you’d probably find that restaurants and bars and cinemas and other venues, sports venues, will probably also use that system as they’ve done with the app,” Zahawi told the BBC.

“The sort of pressure will come both ways: from service providers – who will say ‘look, demonstrate to us that you have been vaccinated’ – but also we will make the technology as easy and accessible as possible,” he added, according to Reuters.

When Zahawi was asked whether it would be almost impossible to do anything without the vaccine, he said: “I think people have to make a decision but I think you’ll probably find many service providers will want to engage in this in the way they did with the app.”

https://thehill.com/policy/international/528040-uk-may-require-proof-of-covid-19-vaccination-to-visit-bars-cinemas