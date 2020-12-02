San Fran bans smoking inside private apartments and condos, unless it’s weed

Posted on

(CNN) — Smoking is set to be banned in San Francisco apartments, with one exception: weed. The San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted 10-1 Tuesday to ban smoking tobacco in apartments, but made an exception for cannabis.

The ordinance is an effort to protect residents from secondhand smoke. With its passage, smoking is prohibited inside buildings with three or more apartment units. But medical weed and “adult-use” weed are allowed, the ordinance states. Violators could face a $1,000 fine.

Smoking is already illegal in common spaces but this ordinance extends to inside apartments and condominiums. HERE

