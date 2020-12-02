UK approves vaccine: NHS falsely claims all normal safety standards have been met; Boris elated

It’s happening.
U.K. Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, described the news as ‘fantastic’ and that ‘It’s the protection of vaccines that will ultimately allow us to reclaim our lives and get the economy moving again.’
A government announcement published this morning stated:
The Government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for use. This follows months of rigorous clinical trials and a thorough analysis of the data by experts at the MHRA who have concluded that the vaccine has met its strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness.
It’s funny though, because at the FDA webcast meeting yesterday, where they approved the vax 13-1 for front-line healthcare workers and nursing home patients, it was stated that there is ZERO Phase III efficacy for any of these vaccines. So no, actually, none of the vaccines have met the normal strict safety standards.
This is especially concerning since we are dealing with a coronavirus, and history tells us that any coronavirus vaccine has the tendency to be very dangerous, because these vaccines tend to act as accelerants: They turbocharge uptake of the pathogen, instead of neutralizing it. This fact is widely known in the medical community, and has been since the 1960s. I wrote about this back in July. https://nonvenipacem.com/2020/07/24/would-you-be-surprised-to-learn-that-coronavirus-vaccines-have-a-tendency-to-kill-the-patient/
Folks, stay close to the sacraments. This is coming at us so fast. Pray.
The UK’s HHS gleefully killed Alfie Evans and Charlie Guard so this is not a surprise.
I listened to the CDC call yesterday and they did, early in the call, acknowledge that the safety and efficacy data from the Phase 3 trials had not arrived. They also admitted that there was no data regarding the potential risks to pregnant or nursing mothers. Despite these huge red flags, just one brave doctor spoke up and voted no. The other 14 not only voted yes with the recommendations but praised each other’s yes votes and their confidence in the “science” and the un-proven safety. It was like listening to a pre-scripted propaganda broadcast.
The collateral damage due to the draconian Covid mitigation measures have been so extensive that I would be in favor of a placebo vaccination to stop the ongoing damage. Especially since none of the damaging action taken so far are largely ineffective. Thus an ineffective vaccine would make some sense.
Wrong. Ineffective is not the same as deadly. Click on the link and read all about it.
Mark–I was making a little joke. A placebo vaccination, i.e., a fake vaccination to counter a fake pandemic.