UK approves vaccine: NHS falsely claims all normal safety standards have been met; Boris elated

It’s happening.

U.K. Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, described the news as ‘fantastic’ and that ‘It’s the protection of vaccines that will ultimately allow us to reclaim our lives and get the economy moving again.’

A government announcement published this morning stated:

The Government has today accepted the recommendation from the independent Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) to approve Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for use. This follows months of rigorous clinical trials and a thorough analysis of the data by experts at the MHRA who have concluded that the vaccine has met its strict standards of safety, quality and effectiveness. https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-uk-approves-pfizer-covid-19-vaccine-will-begin-roll-out-next-week

It’s funny though, because at the FDA webcast meeting yesterday, where they approved the vax 13-1 for front-line healthcare workers and nursing home patients, it was stated that there is ZERO Phase III efficacy for any of these vaccines. So no, actually, none of the vaccines have met the normal strict safety standards.

This is especially concerning since we are dealing with a coronavirus, and history tells us that any coronavirus vaccine has the tendency to be very dangerous, because these vaccines tend to act as accelerants: They turbocharge uptake of the pathogen, instead of neutralizing it. This fact is widely known in the medical community, and has been since the 1960s. I wrote about this back in July. https://nonvenipacem.com/2020/07/24/would-you-be-surprised-to-learn-that-coronavirus-vaccines-have-a-tendency-to-kill-the-patient/

Folks, stay close to the sacraments. This is coming at us so fast. Pray.