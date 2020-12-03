Reminder: Bill Gates built Moderna with $100,000,000 of his own money

Just a friendly reminder that the guy who wants to reduce the population of the world by 90% is also the guy behind this totally safe totally untested totally not mandatory unless you want to buy/sell/travel/live “vaccine.”

What if Gates of Hell stood to make billions off a mandatory vax…

Posted on SEPTEMBER 26, 2020

The real answer to the question posed in the below headline from CSNBC is answered in second part of this post.

Why so many people are hopeful about an mRNA coronavirus vaccine

PUBLISHED FRI, SEP 25 2020

The whole world is watching — including investors and public health specialists — as more than 30 biotech and pharmaceutical companies race to develop a safe Covid-19 vaccine. But there’s a big question lingering over the process: How do we balance safety with speed?

The process is moving quickly with several vaccine candidates entering late stage trials in a matter of months. Pfizer and biotech Moderna are two of the companies the White House has chosen to fast track through the FDA’s regulatory process. Both companies are attempting to use messenger RNA, or mRNA, to produce their vaccines, a technology that has never before received regulatory approval.

Enter, Gates of Hell, back in March 2016: http://www.ddn-news.com/index.php?newsarticle=10450

Gates Foundation bets big on Moderna’s mRNA technology

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.—A year after it attracted the largest private financing round ever for a biotechnology company, Moderna Therapuetics is receiving another major show of support for its messenger RNA (mRNA) technology. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has announced a $20-million grant to Moderna to advance the development of an affordable mRNA-based cocktail of antibody therapeutics… Stéphane Bancel, CEO of Moderna, tells DDNews that the Gates Foundation grant will provide support for GLP toxicology studies, preparations for clinical trials and a Phase 1 study. “We are honored that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has selected Moderna as a partner, recognizing the tremendous potential of our mRNA drug platform to address some of the world’s most widespread and urgent health concerns,” he says. The initial $20 million provided by the Gates Foundation grant could be just a fraction of a longer-term contribution. The Gates Foundation and Moderna have reached an agreement that could eventually lead to another $80 million in grants from the foundation…