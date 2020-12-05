“How to Survive the Coming WAR”

Podcast below cross-posted with permission of Dr. Ed Mazza. Spoiler alert: PRAY THE ROSARY EVERY DAY

But first, be sure to sign up for his just announced Spring 2021 semester of online classes. I am currently enrolled in the Fall semester, and believe me, every class is chock full of stuff you have never heard before. Best of all, the information is delivered in Dr. Mazza’s trademark style, which is pure entertainment and makes the time fly by.

Enroll by Dec 31st: cost is $300 for one course or $450 if you sign up for both.

Makes a great Christmas gift!

Church History: St. Francis (AD 1217) to Our Lady of Fatima (AD 1917)

1/12/21 St. Francis & St. Clare of Assisi, Dante

1/19/21 Trial of Templars, Avignon Papacy, St. Catherine of Siena

1/26/21 Multiple “Popes,” Jan Huss, Borgia Pope Alexander VI

2/2/21 Martin Luther’s “Reformation”

2/9/21 Zwingli, Calvin, Anabaptist “Reformers”

2/16/21 St. Ignatius of Loyola & St. Teresa of Avila

2/23/21 Council of Trent & Battle of Lepanto

3/2/21 Spanish Inquisition, Jesuit Missions

3/9/21 Wars of Religion & Politics

3/16/21 St. Margaret Mary & Sacred Heart vs Jansenist France

3/23/21 19th Century Popes: Church & State

3/30/21 Our Lady of Miraculous Medal, La Salette, Lourdes

4/6/21 Russian Revolution

4/13/21 Our Lady of Fatima

World History: Black Death (1300s) to World War I (1900s)

1/13/21 Late Middle Ages: Black Death, Ockham, Marsilius of Padua

1/20/21 Late Middle Ages: St. Joan of Arc, Ottoman Turks, Isabella of Castille

1/27/21 Renaissance: Medici Florence, Brunelleschi’s Dome, Botticelli & Savonarola

2/3/21 Renaissance: Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael

2/10/21 New World: Columbus, Aztecs & Our Lady of Guadalupe

2/17/21 Reformation: Henry VIII, St. Thomas More, Elizabeth I

2/24/21 Counter Reformation: St. Francis Xavier, India & Japan

3/3/21 Baroque: St. Robert Bellarmine, Galileo, Bernini

3/10/21 Enlightenment: Descartes, Locke, Jefferson

3/17/21 French Revolution & Napoleon

3/24/21 Industrial Revolution

3/31/21 Marxism & Darwinism

4/7/21 Nationalism & Colonialism

4/14/21 World War I

We now return to our regular programming…

How to Survive the Coming WAR

Post published:August 3, 2020 The Bar of History

Topics:

1) Wars and Rumors of War: 30 years since Gulf War, 75 years since Hiroshima

2) How the Rosary saved priests in 1945 during Atomic blast at Hiroshima

3) How the Rosary saved Austria in 1955 from Marxist take-over

4) What you don’t know about St. Dominic

