God expects us to think, and to act: God Himself told us so

At that time, when John had heard in prison the works of Christ: sending two of his disciples he said to him: “Art thou he that art to come, or look we for another?” And Jesus making answer said to them: “Go and relate to John what you have heard and seen. The blind see, the lame walk, the lepers are cleansed, the deaf hear, the dead rise again, the poor have the gospel preached to them. And blessed is he that shall not be scandalized in me.”

And when they went their way, Jesus began to say to the multitudes concerning John: “What went you out into the desert to see? a reed shaken with the wind? But what went you out to see? a man clothed in soft garments? Behold they that are clothed in soft garments, are in the houses of kings. But what went you out to see? A prophet? Yea I tell you, and more than a prophet. For this is he of whom it is written: ‘Behold I send my angel before my face, who shall prepare thy way before thee.’ “ Matt. 11:2-10

Thus reads the Holy Gospel for the Second Sunday of Advent.

How did Jesus respond when John’s disciples inquired as to His identity? He asked them to examine the evidence, and use their rational intellects.

“Go and relate to John what you have heard and seen. The blind see, the lame walk, the lepers are cleansed, the deaf hear, the dead rise again, the poor have the gospel preached to them. And blessed is he that shall not be scandalized in me.”

Gather the evidence, and act. What does the evidence show? Are we afraid to examine it? Quid est veritas?

It applies to so many situations in life, doesn’t it? Go ahead and assume that God gave you exactly the right amount of brainpower to figure out whatever data set He has put in front of you. It doesn’t always turn out that way, but it’s a good rule of thumb. He knew before He created the universe that you and that data set would come together at that very moment. Defer to logic and deploy your rational intellect.

Does logic dictate that Christ expects you to be in union with an arch-heretic cleric, who is himself in union with Satan, in order for you to be in union with Him? That doesn’t sound right, does it? But we know that union with the Church, and her head, is necessary for salvation. So this is a pretty serious topic, and it may require putting down the video game controller, turning off the latest Marvel superhero trash, or perhaps taking just one day to not make 250 tweets. Or, if you yourself are a cleric, or even a prelate, how much time have you spent examining the evidence, and when are you going to act?

Pope Benedict’s resignation was invalid six ways to Sunday. Canons 131.1, 188, 332.2. He believes it is impossible for a man to fully separate himself from the papacy once he has accepted it. He has written about this and has laid it out in multiple interviews. He thinks the papacy imparts an indelible mark, which cannot be removed. This is substantial error, and it renders the resignation totally invalid. He can’t just choose to remain partially pope, retaining his papal name, inside the Vatican, dressed in white, addressed as “His Holiness,” imparting his Apostolic Blessing… but with his outward duties delegated, having expanded the Petrine Ministry to include one active member and one contemplative member, in an act of such momentous import that Archbishop Gänswein dared to compare it to the Immaculate Conception. HERE

No, that dog won’t hunt.

The papacy is a divine institution; its nature cannot be altered, not even by a pope. There is a mountain of evidence to be examined, from events in the early months of 2013, right through into real time. Like when all the new Cardinals keep coming to kiss Pope Benedict’s ring, a solemn and symbolic act of great meaning.

Which reminds me, today also happens to be December 6th, Feast of St. Nicholas, puncher of heretics. Let us beg the intercession of old Saint Nick toward resolution of the papal crisis, and all the other natural and supernatural crises we are facing today. St. Nicholas, pray for us.

“O God, You glorified the holy bishop Nicholas by working countless miracles through him. Grant that we may be spared from the flames of hell by his merits and prayers.” -Collect Commemoration of St. Nicholas

“Go and relate to John what you have heard and seen.“

Fast and pray!