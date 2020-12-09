FDA releases draft of “vaccine” side-effects, and it’s a doozy

Posted on

These sound fun. “Deaths” and “birth outcomes” seem especially troublesome.

But not to worry, they promise to keep track of everything.

First on the list is “Guillain-Barré syndrome,” described as “a rare disorder in which your body’s immune system attacks your nerves.” The syndrome has “no known cure” and it mortality rate is “4% to 7%.” 

“Acute disseminated encephalomyelitis,” a “rare inflammatory condition that affects the brain and spinal cord,” is second on the FDA’s list. Third is “Transverse myelitis,” a neurological disorder which inflames the spinal cord, causing “pain, muscle weakness, paralysis, sensory problems, or bladder and bowel dysfunction.”

FDA powerpoint slideshow HERE.

Reportage HERE.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.