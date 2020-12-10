Wars and rumors of war: Texas SCOTUS voter fraud case will determine fate of the nation

The outcome, either way, is going to leave 100,000,000 Americans believing the election was stolen from them. Let that sink in. And it won’t be the playful pussy hats, TDS, and RusiaRusiaRusia of 2016… this is for all the marbles, and everyone knows it.

U.S. POSITIONING NAVAL VESSELS OFF BOTH COASTS; MASSIVE TROOP MOVEMENTS IN CONUS

Word in Intelligence circles says that if the Supreme Court voids any or all of the November 3 election due to the massive fraud and violations of the US Constitution with changes to election laws, the lawless extension of voting for weeks, in violation of 3 USC 1 & 2, the Democrats are planning on asking the United Nations to INVADE to depose Trump as a “Dictator.” There is also word within Intelligence circles that the states of California, Oregon, and Washington, plus New York, might actually try to secede from the Union if Trump gets four more years, and may need to be forcibly brought back under US control, the same way renegade southern states were handled back in the 1860’s Civil War. HERE

A vertical Mason-Dixon line?

Spoiler alert: If the Rule of Law exists, the election will be overturned. Are you really ready for that? It will be like a nuclear shock wave if it happens, because MSM will be calling it “baseless” right up to the moment of the decision. All the news will continue to be about HarrisBiden cabinet picks until then. But they are worried… can’t you tell?

Fast and pray.

Despite Trump’s venting and threats, Biden’s win is sealed

By CALVIN WOODWARD Associated Press December 9, 2020, 4:00 PM

This truth is self-evident: Joe Biden is on track to become president Jan. 20. The machinery of government and democracy is moving inexorably toward that end despite Trump’s attempts to undermine the voters’ will… Americans who don’t wish to get caught up in the nitty gritty of Trump’s attempts to undermine the election can take their cue from one of the many judges who have dismissed the complaints of his team or his allies that the voting or counting was corrupt. “This ship has sailed,” said U.S. District Judge Linda Parker in throwing out a lawsuit challenging Biden’s win in Michigan this week. Not only has the ship sailed but it has reached safe harbor and dropped anchor. Biden’s victory was essentially locked in Tuesday by the so-called safe harbor deadline set by federal law for states to finish their certifications and resolve legal disputes. It’s an insurance policy to guard against Congress trying to manipulate the electoral votes that will be cast next week and sent to the Capitol for counting on Jan. 6. These steps — the deadline, the convening of the Electoral College in state capitals, Congress’ count in early January — are rituals that are routinely ignored by the public at large. They became less ignorable when Trump began exploring any and all avenues to stay in power. But the election is over and has been for weeks. HERE