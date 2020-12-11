The republic now hangs by a thread: SCOTUS punts on Texas case

Whatever happens now, never forget this graphic. This is when they stopped counting the votes, realizing the magnitude of fraud that was urgently needed. Then they called in the semi-trailers.

From Vox Popoli:

Supreme Court declines its duty

(ORDER LIST: 592 U.S.)

FRIDAY DECEMBER 11, 2020

ORDER IN PENDING CASE

155, ORIG. TEXAS V. PENNSYLVANIA, ET AL.

The State of Texas’s motion for leave to file a bill of complaint is denied for lack of standing under Article III of the Constitution. Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot.

Statement of Justice Alito, with whom Justice Thomas joins:

In my view, we do not have discretion to deny the filing of a bill of complaint in a case that falls within our original jurisdiction.

“So, by a 7-2 vote, the Supreme Court renders itself irrelevant. This is hardly a surprise; I never had any more faith in Barrett than in Roberts. Perhaps there are a few more permutations and a little more drama before the court option is entirely closed, but it is becoming increasingly likely that the decision to preserve the Constitution will fall to President Trump. May God grant him wisdom and inspire him to make the right decision.”

More: http://voxday.blogspot.com/2020/12/supreme-court-declines-its-duty.html?m=1