“No estoy Yo a qui que soy tu Madre?”

“Listen and let it penetrate your heart, my dear little son. Do not be troubled or weighed down with grief. Do not fear any illness or vexation, anxiety, or pain. Am I not here who am your Mother? Are you not under my shadow and protection? Am I not your fountain of life? Are you not in the folds of my mantle? In the crossing of my arms? Is there anything else you need?…”

The miracle of Our Lady of Guadalupe is amazing in many ways. For one thing, it is a “continuous miracle” which continues to this day in the tilma. The image itself is miraculous of course, but also the physical survival of the cactus fabric, which should have disintegrated at least 400 years ago. The most fascinating aspect is that the image is actually a reflection of the Virgin, who was physically in the room, yet invisible. We know this because the scene with Juan Diego and the bishop at that very moment is reflected in her eyes in the image. Super cool. Happy feast, everyone!

Our Lady of Guadalupe, Empress of the Americas, pray for us!