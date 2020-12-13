Barnhardt Podcast #132: Who do I have to be?

“Wink, wink, I had to step aside because of the Antichrist.”

“Oh, well, that’s no big deal…”

In this episode, Ann, Mark, and Dr. Mazza preview the upcoming English version of Peter Seewald’s book/interview with Pope Benedict, wherein Pope Benedict further explains what he did and why he did it. Opening bombshell: Benedict has finally written a “Spiritual Will,” but no one knows where it is, what it says, or if he really wrote it himself. We also touch on the latest Scalfari dust up, covered by Socci, whereby Scalfari says Bergolio knows there are two popes or maybe Benedict is the only one? We review several points of canon law, Benedict’s actions in light or the law, and we discuss how the four marks Church are synthesized in, and absolutely demand, its VISIBILITY. We also lavish praise on Dr. Mazza’s current classes on Church and world history, and introduce his new Spring Semester!

Links, Reading, and Video:

