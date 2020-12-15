From the combox: “I have seen societies divided down to the family level”

Comment by “Just a Man” on December 9, 2020 at 6:46 pm:
I too have watched this situation very carefully, and I have written many articles and produced several videos to explain the situation to people who have been manipulated through lies and fear.
I have also watched how the Police, the Alphabets, Politicians, and the Courts have relished the power and unrestrained control over the population this ‘virus’ has afforded them.
I have seen in Australia, the UK, and Spain in particular the absolute enthusiasm the Police have demonstrated for indulging in thuggish violence against peaceful people, or using force to close businesses, writing punitive fines, and forcing their way into peoples homes to arrest old people and pregnant women for exercising their rights to free speech on the internet.
I have seen societies divided down to the family level – those who hang on every word the so called elite say, and those who see the lies, the false science, and the step by step sleepwalk into crushing tyranny.
In many countries around the world I see pressure building. I see anger building. I see people now openly talking about arresting the elites and restoring true democracy and freedoms and rights.
However, those of us who understand these things know that peaceful protest is only going to get met with state sanctioned violence – potentially crushing violence against the people.
Those of us who understand know, that once that happens there can only be one response, and the consequences of that response will have massive consequences for everyone – including the so called elite.
In their arrogance the so called elite believe they are protected by the thugs they have paid for and protected behind the laws they wrote (and the judges they have bought), however, they forget that we see them. We know who they are, we know where they have their 2nd, 3rd, and 4th homes, and where their floating palaces are docked.
When this blows, and it will – my Solzhenitsyn like line in the sand is forced vaccination – when this blows the elite will have no where to hide from the millions of angry people who’s lives they have destroyed.
I think the elite recognize their time is now short, and that if they do not get whatever the hell is inside us this ‘vaccine’ inside our bodies now, they will be set back years, perhaps generations in their Luciferian plan of ‘great works’ to destroy and then ‘build back better’.
This rush with their evil brew of RNA, nano-particles, and who knows what else – and the desperation to get inside as many people as soon as possible has woken up more people than any article anyone could ever write.
Once the mandates start and force is used against the people to give the evil brew, or crush protests – then it starts. Once it starts it will not end until one side is completely crushed. There will be no surrender by either side on this one because its game over for ever who looses this coming war.
May God bless you all who choose to fight the great evil that has overtaken the entire World at this time.
3 thoughts on “From the combox: “I have seen societies divided down to the family level””
I don’t want to blackpill, but I think I have to blackpill.
History does not bear out your assertions. Yes, more and more people are awakening, or at least stirring in their sleep. yes, people are becoming angrier and angrier at the elites.
They’re just not going to do anything about it.
The time for moral outrage was back when no-fault divorce was legitimized, or at the latest when infanticide was legalized. What actually happened? Nothing. There was a little protest here and there, a little bluster and condemnation, but nothing came of it. If even a tenth of the population who believed that men, and women, were lining up to kill children en masse had the courage to do anything about the situation, the first abortion clinics would have been stormed and all therein tarred, feathered, and ridden out of town on a rail – at a minimum. If the sane half of the population who were not willing to personally protect the unborn – to do violence in defence of the innocent, and accept the consequences – had even a teardrop of courage and conviction, they would be willing to engage in mass civil disobedience.
None of this happened.
The history of the last 80 or so years is one of lines being drawn in the sand, and crossed repeatedly without any consequence. Divorce. Contraception. Abortion. Prayer in school. Prayer in public. Children out of wedlock. Pornography. Sodomy. Sodomy in public. Transsexual abberrancy. Transsexual abberrancy in public. Contraception in schools. Abortion advocacy in schools. Sodomy IN SCHOOLS. Transsexual abberrancy not in schools, because ‘TRANSSEXUAL’ TODDLERS getting ‘surgically reassigned’ don’t even GO to school yet.
All of these “lines in the sand” were crossed without consequence, without hint of consequence, even with rapturous celebration! “Forced genetic engineering and sterilization injection” is just another line in the sand that will pass without any consequence.
As long as the institutions remain in the hand of the Enemy nothing will be done. As long as people continue to watch the idiot box even though they ‘don’t trust the media’ nothing will be done. As long as pornography is everywhere available nothing will be done. As long as sufficient vidya and circuses exist to placate the population NOTHING WILL BE DONE.
It will take a literal, supernatural miracle before anything is done. And we can keep praying for a grace-from-heaven type illumination of conscience but it’s far more likely at this stage to be a fire-from-heaven type old testament purging.
Utterly dreadful ! Yet we are warned. We all know this is soon coming!
I don’t think you’re black pilling urielangeli. I used to consider myself a “conservative” until I realized that the definition of “conservative” was to put the car in reverse and floor it. A “conservative” who conserves absolutely nothing and really doesn’t even lift a finger to try is nothing more than controlled opposition; a fraud.
As St. Paul tells us (Phil 4:13) “I can do all these things in him who strengtheneth me.” And as the Lord Himself tells us (John 15:5) “I am the vine: you the branches: he that abideth in me, and I in him, the same beareth much fruit: for WITHOUT ME YOU CAN DO NOTHING.”
Pardon the caps for emphasis.
When we push Him away we can do nothing and, to use a phrase that has been worn out of late, when we push Him away then by our own hand we release the Kraken, on ourselves – prowling about the world seeking the ruin… and all that.
As I wrote here a week or so ago, for the USA stopping this election fraud is a bare minimum. After that, then what? We need to get to work addressing all of the grave evils that you correctly point out that are not simply anomalies and the unwanted acts of the evil men and women among us, but evils codified into our very law, our culture, such as it is, and our way of “life.” How many “OK I’ll give you ONE more chance” do we expect to get as a nation?
America, America, God shed His grace on thee. Really? And what did we do with it? Reading your litany of our shame as a people, it looks like we threw it away. What does a nation like that deserve?
As always, His mercy is more than we merit. But we can’t continue to spit in His eye. It won’t end well.
And if I can take out my broken record: I cannot escape Fatima. The Lord knew what was coming – globally. He knew we would need Him first and foremost to avoid it and defeat it. He wants to help us do it but it must be on His terms. And it’s defeat will be undeniably miraculous so that we will see His power and His glory, His mercy and love for us. And also see that the beautiful lady at Fatima is exactly who Catholics have said she is all along and that the world must be devoted to her Immaculate Heart. That’s what He wants.
He sends Him mother (our mother) to tell His Church, His Pope, and His bishops to do thus and so and as a result there would be a period of peace, i.e. the global scourge will be defeated, and the world would see in a way that only the obstinate could deny that Christ is indeed King, and His mother Mary is our Queen, and therefore the Church is indeed THE Church. There’s your global religion for you Jorge.
When faced with that, how could you not be jumping out of your skin with joy in anticipation of watching all of that unfold? How could you not be humbled to the ground at the thought of the world being given such a thing and that you are blessed to live in such times? I’m a simple guy but the only answer I can come up with is zero supernatural faith.
And they decided not to do it. All of them. Including Mr. Totus Tuus who “defeated communism” all by himself, no need for that Fatima stuff. That cult of personallty can’t die soon enough.
What about now? Well the present Pope had his chance and, like his predecessors, didn’t do it. Now he sits in exile while the poofs and marxists put on their cassocks and do their own prowling about the world. Coincidence? I think not. Again, simple guy here but Fatima is the only way I can make sense of any of it.
And here’s my heretofore undisclosed fantasy as I foolishly try to anticipate the mind of God. Wouldn’t it be quite something if Benedict, old and frail, kept in a closet and forgotten, decided he’d like to do one last thing with his brother bishops. Just indulge an old man, an old and beloved priest. Sort of like when your grandfather starts in on a story he’s told a million times but loves to tell, so you sit patiently and listen as if it were the first time you heard it. Because you should indulge him in his simple pleasure out of love and gratitude for him, and out of obedience to the fourth commandment. So even if they all think it’s nuts, the bishops go along and consecrate Russia with him, if for no other reason than to throw the old man a bone. At least we got him out of the way.
Then wham! Not only are the promises of Fatima miraculously fulfilled, bus as a bonus, the Lord shows us undeniably who the Pope is.
Anyway, a guy can dream.