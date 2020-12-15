From the combox: “I have seen societies divided down to the family level”

Comment by “Just a Man” on December 9, 2020 at 6:46 pm:

I too have watched this situation very carefully, and I have written many articles and produced several videos to explain the situation to people who have been manipulated through lies and fear.

I have also watched how the Police, the Alphabets, Politicians, and the Courts have relished the power and unrestrained control over the population this ‘virus’ has afforded them.

I have seen in Australia, the UK, and Spain in particular the absolute enthusiasm the Police have demonstrated for indulging in thuggish violence against peaceful people, or using force to close businesses, writing punitive fines, and forcing their way into peoples homes to arrest old people and pregnant women for exercising their rights to free speech on the internet.

I have seen societies divided down to the family level – those who hang on every word the so called elite say, and those who see the lies, the false science, and the step by step sleepwalk into crushing tyranny.

In many countries around the world I see pressure building. I see anger building. I see people now openly talking about arresting the elites and restoring true democracy and freedoms and rights.

However, those of us who understand these things know that peaceful protest is only going to get met with state sanctioned violence – potentially crushing violence against the people.

Those of us who understand know, that once that happens there can only be one response, and the consequences of that response will have massive consequences for everyone – including the so called elite.

In their arrogance the so called elite believe they are protected by the thugs they have paid for and protected behind the laws they wrote (and the judges they have bought), however, they forget that we see them. We know who they are, we know where they have their 2nd, 3rd, and 4th homes, and where their floating palaces are docked.

When this blows, and it will – my Solzhenitsyn like line in the sand is forced vaccination – when this blows the elite will have no where to hide from the millions of angry people who’s lives they have destroyed.

I think the elite recognize their time is now short, and that if they do not get whatever the hell is inside us this ‘vaccine’ inside our bodies now, they will be set back years, perhaps generations in their Luciferian plan of ‘great works’ to destroy and then ‘build back better’.

This rush with their evil brew of RNA, nano-particles, and who knows what else – and the desperation to get inside as many people as soon as possible has woken up more people than any article anyone could ever write.

Once the mandates start and force is used against the people to give the evil brew, or crush protests – then it starts. Once it starts it will not end until one side is completely crushed. There will be no surrender by either side on this one because its game over for ever who looses this coming war.

May God bless you all who choose to fight the great evil that has overtaken the entire World at this time.

[Comment from, “Is The Globalist “Reset” Failing? The Elites May Have Overplayed Their Hand”]