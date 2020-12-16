Chuck Todd is beside himself: Over 50% of surveyed HEALTHCARE WORKERS don’t want this “Vaccine”

This is from Meet the Press last Sunday. Chuck is PISSED: (if the video doesn’t cue, go to 8:00 minute mark)

Also not to be missed is Dr. Frances Collins of NIH at 9:06 asking everyone to hit the “reset” button! He’s pissed too. Spread the word!

One thought on "Chuck Todd is beside himself: Over 50% of surveyed HEALTHCARE WORKERS don't want this "Vaccine"

  1. its your job. obey now or lose everything. despite the us constitution… oppressive/punitive measures will be taken against all who are noncompliant. lose jobs. lose essential travel. lose religious services… stay in your ‘home-cell’ . be obedient or else.

