This is from Meet the Press last Sunday. Chuck is PISSED: (if the video doesn’t cue, go to 8:00 minute mark)
Also not to be missed is Dr. Frances Collins of NIH at 9:06 asking everyone to hit the “reset” button! He’s pissed too. Spread the word!
The Splendor of Truth
One thought on “Chuck Todd is beside himself: Over 50% of surveyed HEALTHCARE WORKERS don’t want this “Vaccine””
its your job. obey now or lose everything. despite the us constitution… oppressive/punitive measures will be taken against all who are noncompliant. lose jobs. lose essential travel. lose religious services… stay in your ‘home-cell’ . be obedient or else.