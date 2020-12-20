Remember, the CDC admits they have no idea how many “cases” there are, and there could be 10x more than the reported numbers. Which means they have absolutely no idea what masks do or don’t do, although history will surely show they did more harm than good.
Also, pneumonia and influenza have been cured, because those cases have gone to zero. Everything is Covid.
We will never escape this, short of war or supernatural intervention.
2 thoughts on “The promise of endless tyranny explained in a helpful graphic”
No comment…:)
I have not owned a television in two years but I am with family this week for Christmas (yes, I’m traveling and spending Christmas with my family – screw you Gov. Wolf and your tranny sidekick) so I’m seeing local and national news that I no longer watch. The non-stop propaganda about the Covid-scam is shocking. I’ve never seen such irresponsible journalism: no one on any channel is questioning the blatant lack of scientific safety and efficacy over the vaccine. Instead, it’s being treated as some sort of messiah. This really has become an almost nazi-like propaganda show. Covid-scam has become a secular religion and if it takes a war to stop this madness, so be it.