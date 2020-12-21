Conjunction junction, what’s your function… IT’S TIME!

Starting about one hour from now on the East Coast of the USA, the Great Conjunction of 2020. Don’t be late; it will only be visible for about 90 minutes after sunset. If you are anything of a stargazer, you’ve been watching Saturn chase Jupiter across the early-evening sky for months now. Tonight at twilight, they meet.

Laramie Hirsch did his thing over at forge-and-anvil.com. Reprinted here with permission.

The Great Conjunction

December 13, 2020 – by LH – 16 Comments.

On Christmas Week, there will be a conjunction of Saturn and Jupiter. These two planets will unite and appear as one single star. Many Christians throughout the world suspect that it was just such a conjunction that took place during the time of Christ’s birth. Indeed, it has been posited that the Nativity Star that guided the Magi consisted of two of our solar system’s planets joining together. Will things be different this time around?

Three Worlds, One Ballgame

Many are excited for this occasion, particularly the astrological community. They call it The Great Conjunction. They’ve noted how all year, both Saturn and Jupiter were in a close proximity in the night sky throughout 2020. Not only that, but these planets “danced” with the planet Pluto since January, making for a kind of drawn out “triple conjunction” event that would thrill even the ancients (that is, had they known about the existence of Pluto).

Both Jupiter and Saturn are planets named after primary “father gods.” Jupiter is the name of the supreme king of the gods in the Roman pantheon, and his father, Saturn, is a primeval titan and lord of the universe. For any Christian who studied Greek/Roman mythology in middle school, perhaps it is easy to compare the relationship between Jupiter and Saturn and that of Jesus Christ and God the Father. Both examples are of a divine family, and in each example, there is a father who is a lord of the universe and a son who is closer to the world of mortal men. Many scholars like to point to the proto-Christian characteristics of the un-Christianized pagan religions. However, while the Holy Spirit proceeds from the Father and the Son, in the case of this year’s Jupiter/Saturn dance, it is the dark world of death, Pluto, which passes between father and son. And in that context, when we consider the troubles people endured in 2020, it only seems fitting that the year be symbolized by two supreme gods passing a spirit of destruction and decay between one another. 2020 was a horrible year, after all.

But 2020’s “ball game” between “father and son” ends most amazingly, as Jupiter and Saturn will embrace, pulling off a once-in-a-lifetime alignment quite uncommon in history. In fact, this rare sight hasn’t been seen since the 1600s. Many astrologers have waited a long time to see what would happen this month.

A Profound Baptism?

As it is, when Jupiter and Saturn pass one another in the sky every 20 years, they hold a special title: The Great Chronocrator. The title is another way of collectively calling these planets “Time Lord,” because, according to classical astrologers, such a generational event marks a new cycle. However, this year the Great Chronocrator will present itself in a very special way: it will manifest itself in the constellation of Aquarius.

Now, non-Christian astrologers get excited about the Age of Aquarius. For many such hippy dippy thinkers, this time period will be a New Age utopia. For others, the Age of Aquarius will simply be a new epoch of mankind, and they make no pretensions as to what will happen. But for believers in Jesus Christ, the constellation of Aquarius holds special meaning, as it is often associated with baptism. The “water carrier” of Aquarius pours water from his pitcher into the mouth of the Southern Fish, Piscis Austrinas—the parent fish of the Pisces, a constellation of two fish that have an enormous amount of Christian symbolism.

So, what does it mean when we see The Great Chronocrator tossing around Pluto—a death world—and finally terminating in a constellation that implies baptism? Does this mean that mankind itself is also on the verge of some type of baptism? And if so, what kind of baptism are we talking about? Is it a baptism of water? Or will it be, given the nature of Pluto, some kind of a baptism of fire? After all, Pluto is the ancient god of the underworld, a place of fire and pain.

But, hold that thought.

The Christmas Star That Is Known To Many

Isn’t The Great Conjunction a kind of repetition of what happened at the first Christmas? The Great Conjunction occurs on Christmas Week, after all. Why discuss death and pain during such a happy season? Are we not supposed to be celebrating the birth of Jesus?

Many people were excited only five years ago, when they were treated to a famous documentary called, The Star of Bethlehem. It discussed a conjunction much like ours, which happened at the time of Christ’s birth. There were others, however, who were aware of the astronomy behind the Christmas Star. This conjunction was discussed and demonstrated in 1980 by Professor Jack Finegan and astronomer John Mosley. Before that, it was discussed by Roger W. Sinnott in Sky and Telescope in 1968. Even going as far back as the 1600s, Johannes Kepler proposed that some kind of an astronomical wonder must have occurred in order to enable the famous star that guided the Magi to Christ. And then there’s this fellow:

Venus and Jupiter approached more closely on this occasion and, at the closest, were separated by only 3 minutes of arc, one-tenth the width of the full Moon.



With that close an approach, it would be difficult to make out the planets as two separate points of light. What’s more, as seen from Babylonia, the two planets would be approaching each other steadily as they sank toward the western horizon. Indeed, they would reach their minimum separation at 10 P.M., Babylonian time, just as they were setting. We might imagine that the watching astrologers would see the two planets apparently join into one as they reached a point on the western horizon in the direction of Judea.



Is the fact that the unusual “star” was seen in the direction of Judea enough to make them think of a Messiah? Isaac Asimov, “Star In The East”, The Magazine of Fantasy and Science Fiction, 1974

Amazing that even an atheist such as Isaac Asimov can momentarily entertain this cosmic notion. Alas, he concludes later on that though he was tempted to believe, he won’t. Still, whether the Cult of Scientistry buys into Christianity or not, people of good will and open minds have nevertheless had the option of going to Christmas planetarium shows for years to wind back the clock and see that ancient sky for themselves.

But, now, remember what Asimov told us here: Christ’s birth was presaged by a conjunction of Jupiter and Venus, not a conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn. So…

…2020’s Conjunction Presages Something…Different

Consider the differences between the conjunction of the Nativity, and this, our Great Conjunction of 2020.

Before the Nativity, in the sky it was a meeting of Jupiter, the “god-king of the planets” with Venus, the only planet in antiquity associated with a female. Just as the Masculine Spirit of God the Father came upon Mary to conceive Jesus Christ, so also do we see the “god-king planet” of Jupiter meet with the female Venus in a cosmic act of union. Furthermore, that ancient conjunction took place in the constellation of Leo, a lion constellation that connotes royalty and kingship.

Finally, while there are many other cosmic anecdotes from that period, I will only point to this one example. Before the Jupiter/Venus conjunction that “announced” Christ’s birth, Jupiter itself, during its retrograde, actually circled over Leo’s bright star, Regulus. Regulus is the “king star” of the skies. Jupiter was able to “crown” Regulus. In other words, before the Nativity Star conjunction event, a “god-king planet” entered a “king constellation,” and it crowned “the king star.” This would have been a major announcement to the ancient world that some kind of a king-of-kings was about to enter the world—and with the benefit of hindsight, we all recognize Him as our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

But in The Great Conjunction of 2020, we will not see the merging of “god-king and woman.” We will instead see the merging of Jupiter and Saturn. The “god-king” (Jupiter) meets up with his father, the “god of time” (Saturn). And in that context, if we’re drawing parallels to the Christian Godhead, we have to ask ourselves: what does it mean when we see the New Testament Son of God fall more in line with the Old Testament God of Abraham? Wouldn’t that be what is implied with this astronomical placement? Do you suppose that implies something comfortable? When one reflects on how God the Father regarded mankind in the Old Testament, does the word “gentle” come to mind? (Hint: no.)

And, again, consider in which constellation these two forces join: Aquarius. It is implied that some kind of a baptism is involved with this conjunction. Perhaps informed Catholics recollect the following message from Heaven:

As I told you, if men do not repent and better themselves, the Father will inflict a terrible punishment on all humanity. It will be a punishment greater than the deluge, such as one will never have seen before. Fire will fall from the sky and will wipe out a great part of humanity, the good as well as the bad, sparing neither priests nor faithful. The survivors will find themselves so desolate that they will envy the dead. The only arms which will remain for you will be the Rosary and the Sign left by My Son. Our Lady of Akita

Or, consider a lesser-known 20th Century prophecy:

Clouds with lightning rays of fire and a tempest of fire will pass over the whole world, and the punishment will be the most terrible ever known in the history of mankind. It will last 70 hours. The wicked will be crushed and eliminated. Many will be lost because they have stubbornly remained in their sins. Then they will feel the force of light over darkness. The hours of darkness are near. Blessed Sister Elena Aiello

Rather than a baptism of water, as it was with Noah’s Flood, the Earth will suffer a baptism of fire. Many Catholics recognize this day as The Great Conflagration, the Three Days of Darkness, or The Chastisement. However, a discussion about that dread day is beyond the scope of this article.

But in regards to the above, recall once more that Jupiter and Saturn have had Pluto—the planet of death—passing between one another during the troubled year of 2020. As a matter of fact, a Saturn/Pluto conjunction occurring last January was popular among astrologers. Later in the year, we saw Saturn “hand off” Pluto to Jupiter for a March conjunction. Now think about that. The “celestial father god” (Saturn) gave his “god-king son” (Jupiter) the power of death (Pluto).

At La Salette, Our Lady sat and wept because she could no longer hold back the punishments of God. Have we not been warned repeatedly by the Queen of Heaven that she can no longer hold back her Son’s hand from striking the world?

Moreover, recall how (as mentioned previously) before the conjunction of Christ’s Nativity, the “king star” Regulus was crowned by the “god-king” planet (Jupiter) in the king constellation of Leo. Now, do we have some kind of similar pre-show? Yes we do. Simply remember the cosmic events of 2017, in which the very Woman of Revelations was portrayed in the heavens—just after Pope Francis’ Year of Mercy, and during the 100th anniversary of the apparitions of Our Lady of Fatima. Rather than a sign for birth, beginning, and kingship, 2017 gave us a celestial message literally from the Book of the Apocalypse.

Finally, take special note that The Great Conjunction of 2020 doesn’t happen during the Christmas octave. It transpires during Advent, a time in the liturgical year in which we are reminded of eschatology, chastisements, and the end of the world. True, we do look forward to the coming of the Messiah—but it is his Second Coming we await, as we meditate upon death, judgement, Heaven and Hell.

And most ominous of all, The Great Conjunction of 2020 takes place on…the winter solstice. This is the darkest day and the longest night of the year. What a moment for such a celestial event to take place. A stark venue for a potentially stark message.