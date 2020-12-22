O Rex Gentium: King of all nations, whether they like it or not

Time is drawing short. Vespers on the sixth day of the Greater Advent.

O Rex Gentium, et desideratus earum, lapisque angularis, qui facis utraque unum: veni, et salva hominem, quem de limo formasti.

O King of the nations, and their desire, the cornerstone making both one: Come and save the human race, which you fashioned from clay.

The King of Heaven is the King of all nations. Pray especially today for your friends and family who are outside the Church, outside of Christianity, agnostics, and atheists. He is their King too, whether they like it or not.

“The cornerstone, making both one.” There is neither Jew nor Greek: there is neither bond nor free: there is neither male nor female. For you are all one in Christ Jesus. (Gal. 3:28)

You never know what sort of channel of grace you may be destined to vector. But He knows, and has known, since before He created you. When you finish reading this, offer prayers for the impossible causes in your life. Ask the Blessed Virgin to help deliver the message.

Virgin Most Powerful, pray for us.

Amen.