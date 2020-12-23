This speech was made at 7pm on 22 December 2020. Go on google and try searching for it, using whatever search terms and filters you’d like. You won’t find it.
“The truth is we won the election by a landslide. We won it big. By midnight [on Election night] we had a commanding lead in the swing states… these numbers were impossible for Joe Biden to overcome and the Democrats knew it.” He goes on to cite the real numbers that we all saw on election night.
So what happened?
- Ballot stuffing
- Dominion machines switching votes from Trump to Biden
- No signature verification on absentee ballots
- Kicking out GOP poll observers
- Counterfeit ballots with machine stamped bubbles for Joe Biden
- Putting Trump ballots in Biden trays
- Transporting hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots across state lines
- Dead people and illegal aliens voting
- Unexplained ballot dumps and massive spikes for Joe Biden in the dead of the night
“We cannot allow a completely fraudulent election to stand.”
This isn’t over.
2 thoughts on “The Theft of the Presidential Election: “Fraud never before seen in the history of the country.””
Trump declare insurrection and arrest Biden, etc. Trump cannot go “gentle into the good night” as the MSM and others would have it.
I saw it last night. President Trump is a terribly flawed, good man. Like a lot of us.