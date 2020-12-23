The Theft of the Presidential Election: “Fraud never before seen in the history of the country.”

This speech was made at 7pm on 22 December 2020. Go on google and try searching for it, using whatever search terms and filters you’d like. You won’t find it.

“The truth is we won the election by a landslide. We won it big. By midnight [on Election night] we had a commanding lead in the swing states… these numbers were impossible for Joe Biden to overcome and the Democrats knew it.” He goes on to cite the real numbers that we all saw on election night.

So what happened?

Ballot stuffing

Dominion machines switching votes from Trump to Biden

No signature verification on absentee ballots

Kicking out GOP poll observers

Counterfeit ballots with machine stamped bubbles for Joe Biden

Putting Trump ballots in Biden trays

Transporting hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots across state lines

Dead people and illegal aliens voting

Unexplained ballot dumps and massive spikes for Joe Biden in the dead of the night

“We cannot allow a completely fraudulent election to stand.”

This isn’t over.