Merry Christmas! For anyone unable to assist at Mass today, I brought you all with me.

Adeste Fideles, Venite Adoremus!

Yea, Lord, we greet Thee, born this happy morning,

Jesu, to Thee be glory given.

Word of the Father, now in flesh appearing;

See how the shepherds, summoned to His cradle,

leaving their flocks, draw nigh to gaze.

We too will thither bend our hearts’ oblations;

There shall we see Him, His eternal Father’s

everlasting brightness now veiled under flesh.

God shall we find there, a Babe in infant clothing;

Child, for us sinners, poor and in the manger,

we would embrace Thee, with love and awe.

Who would not love Thee, loving us so dearly?

Adeste Fideles, verses 5-7: Abbé Étienne Jean François Borderies (1764-1832)

“May our offering on this day’s feast be acceptable to Thee, O Lord, we beseech Thee: That by Thy bounteous grace, through this sacred interchange, we may be found like unto Him, in whom our nature is united to Thee.” Secret, First Mass, The Nativity of our Lord