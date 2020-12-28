The first Noel the angels did say

Was to certain poor shepards in fields as they lay:

In fields where they lay keeping their sheep

On a cold winter’s night that was so deep

Noel, Noel, Noel, Noel

Born is the King of Israel!

They looked up and saw a star

Shining in the east beyond them far

And to the earth it gave great light

And so it continued both day and night

Noel, Noel, Noel, Noel

Born is the King of Israel!

And by the light of that same star

Three Wise men came from country far

To seek for a King was their intent

And to follow the star wherever it went

Noel, Noel, Noel, Noel

Born is the King of Israel!

This star drew nigh to the northwest

O’er Bethlehem it took its rest

And there it did both stop and stay

Right o’er the place where Jesus lay

Noel, Noel, Noel, Noel

Born is the King of Israel!

Then entered in those Wise men three

Fell reverently upon their knee

And offered there in His presence

Their gold and myrrh and frankincense

Noel, Noel, Noel, Noel

Born is the kind of Israel!

Then let us all with one accord

Sing praises to our heavenly Lord

That hath made heaven and earth of nought

And with his blood mankind has bought

Noel, Noel, Noel, Noel

Born is the King of Israel!