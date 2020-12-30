Everything is stupid, #27398

The Houston Airport Authority has an important message for the safety and well-being of the traveling public.

“Social distancing during a pandemic saves lives.” Translation: Obey the diktat, or you’re a murderer.

“Maintain six feet distance (four rollaboards width) in all eateries, retail, and gate areas, and a mask is required at all times.”

“Then get on your plane and sit next to strangers literally touching you for five hours and you can take your mask off to eat or drink along side them cuz that’s all coronaproof and these airplane diktats are totally consistent with all our other diktats because science SHUT UP, MURDERER.”