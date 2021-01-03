What if there were a study of 10 million people where asymptomatic transmission of corona was ZERO?

Compared with symptomatic patients, asymptomatic infected persons generally have low quantity of viral loads and a short duration of viral shedding, which decrease the transmission risk of SARS-CoV-25. In the present study, virus culture was carried out on samples from asymptomatic positive cases, and found no viable SARS-CoV-2 virus. All close contacts of the asymptomatic positive cases tested negative, indicating that the asymptomatic positive cases detected in this study were unlikely to be infectious.

Full study HERE.

No asymptomatic transmission means lockdowns of healthy people, closed schools and businesses, and the wretched face diaper, are all lies.

