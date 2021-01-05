If you think the New World Order is only for flat earthers and chemtrail chemists, check out these handy links

Editor: I’m running out of conspiracy theories because they all keep coming true.

The World Economic Forum’s network of Global Future Councils is the world’s foremost multistakeholder and interdisciplinary knowledge network dedicated to promoting innovative thinking to shape a more resilient, inclusive and sustainable future.

The network convenes more than 1000 of the most relevant and knowledgeable thought leaders from academia, government, international organizations, business and civil society, grouped in expertise-based thematic councils. It is an invitation-only community and members are nominated for a one-year period.

Mission

Global Future Council members provide strategic insights, scientific evidence, forward guidance and multidisciplinary understanding of major issues that will shape the post-COVID world through:

– Identifying and monitoring the latest trends, scientific research and frontier technologies with significant potential to transform societies, industries and regions

– Contributing their expertise and knowledge, sharing key lessons and developing innovative ideas to “building back better” initiatives of industry, regional and solution platforms

– Providing decision-makers from business and government with a multidisciplinary understanding of the strategic implications

– Deepening understanding of the drivers and enablers of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and how emerging technologies can be leveraged to address global, regional and industry issues

– Informing the World Economic Forum’s strategic initiatives by providing feedback on the direction of existing projects as well as new areas of focus

– Increasing public awareness of the potential benefits and risks related to major breakthroughs

Members’ engagement

Council members participate regularly in online interactions and council activities via the Forum’s TopLink platform, emails and regular virtual meetings. The council delivers its outcomes as part of the Forum’s ongoing projects, initiatives and meetings.

