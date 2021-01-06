Epiphany: Festival of the Eternal Word

From my 1948 hand missal:

Double of the First Class with a Privileged Octave. Thrice-fold manifestation.

The imagery recalls not only historical events, but also begs for us to live out these realities in our own time, in our own lives, for our own spiritual benefit. Epiphany is especially this: Not only a commemoration, but a call.

Short on time, off to Mass. Happy Feast!

INTROIT Mal. 3:1; 1 Par. 29:12

Behold, the Lord, the Ruler, is come. He has dominion over all, and in His hand is power and might.

Ps. 71:2. O God, with Your judgment endow the king, and with Your justice, the kings son.

COLLECT

O God, who by the star this day revealed Your only-begotten Son to all nations, grant that we, who know You now by faith, may be brought one day before the vision of Your majesty.

LESSON Isa. 60:1-6Arise, be enlightened, O Jerusalem: for thy light is come, and the glory of the Lord is risen upon thee. For behold darkness shall cover the earth, and a mist the people: but the Lord shall arise upon thee, and his glory shall be seen upon thee. And the Gentiles shall walk in thy light, and kings in the brightness of thy rising. Lift up thy eyes round about, and see: all these are gathered together, they are come to thee: thy sons shall come from afar, and thy daughters shall rise up at thy side. Then shalt thou see, and abound, and thy heart shall wonder and be enlarged, when the multitude of the sea shall be converted to thee, the strength of the Gentiles shall come to thee. The multitude of camels shall cover thee, the dromedaries of Madian and Epha: all they from Saba shall come, bringing gold and frankincense: and shewing forth praise to the Lord.

GRADUAL Isa. 60:6, 1All they from Saba shall come, bringing gold and frankincense, and showing forth praise to the Lord.

V. Arise and be enlightened, O Jerusalem, for the glory of the Lord is risen upon you.

Alleluia, alleluia. V. Matt. 2:2We have seen His star in the East and have come with gifts to worship the Lord.Alleluia.

GOSPEL Matt. 2:1-12Now when Jesus therefore was born in Bethlehem of Juda, in the days of king Herod, behold, there came wise men from the East to Jerusalem, saying: “Where is he that is born king of the Jews? For we have seen his star in the East, and are come to adore him.” And king Herod hearing this, was troubled, and all Jerusalem with him. And assembling together all the chief priests and the scribes of the people, he inquired of them where Christ should be born. But they said to him: “In Bethlehem of Juda. For so it is written by the prophet: ‘And thou Bethlehem the land of Juda art not the least among the princes of Juda: for out of thee shall come forth the captain that shall rule my people Israel.’ ” Then Herod, privately calling the wise men learned diligently of them the time of the star which appeared to them; And sending them into Bethlehem, said: Go and diligently inquire after the child, and when you have found him, bring me word again, that I also may come and adore him.Who having heard the king, went their way; and behold the star which they had seen in the East, went before them, until it came and stood over where the child was. And seeing the star they rejoiced with exceeding great joy. And entering into the house, they found the child with Mary his mother, (here, genuflect) and falling down they adored him: and opening their treasures, they offered him gifts; gold, frankincense, and myrrh. And having received an answer in sleep that they should not return to Herod, they went back another way into their country.

OFFERTORY ANTIPHON Ps. 71:10-11The kings of Tharsis and the isles shall offer gifts; the kings of Arabia and Saba shall pay Him homage, all nations shall serve Him.



SECRET

O Lord, look with favor upon the gifts offered by Your Church. It is not gold, frankincense, and myrrh that is offered now, but the King, God and Saviour, who was signified by these gifts, is Himself our Sacrifice and our Food, Jesus Christ Your Son, our Lord; who lives and rules with You . . .

COMMUNION ANTIPHON Matt. 2:2We have seen His star in the East and have come with gifts to worship the Lord.



POSTCOMMUNION

O Almighty God, grant that we may understand with pure minds the revelation of Christ which we here solemnly commemorate. Through Our Lord . . .