The question I’m left with tonight: How is it that a crowd armed with flags and cellphones can seize control of the US Capitol during a joint session of Congress? Easily, with almost no resistance, save for the girl shot in the neck?

Posted on

Were police with tactical gear and long guns overtaken, or were the protesters told they would be allowed access? Indeed, were they invited inside? Watch the first five seconds of this over and over:

5 thoughts on “The question I’m left with tonight: How is it that a crowd armed with flags and cellphones can seize control of the US Capitol during a joint session of Congress? Easily, with almost no resistance, save for the girl shot in the neck?

  1. Hello Mark, Check out Jeffrey Prather’s website and his most recent video…https://youtu.be/Q9WrC22IoEc.

    In this video he “corroborates” your assertion about the police “welcoming the Antifa and Black Lives Matters front people into the Capital. Jeffrey likens it to what happened at Benghazi.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.