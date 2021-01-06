Were police with tactical gear and long guns overtaken, or were the protesters told they would be allowed access? Indeed, were they invited inside? Watch the first five seconds of this over and over:
5 thoughts on “The question I’m left with tonight: How is it that a crowd armed with flags and cellphones can seize control of the US Capitol during a joint session of Congress? Easily, with almost no resistance, save for the girl shot in the neck?”
Hello Mark, Check out Jeffrey Prather’s website and his most recent video…https://youtu.be/Q9WrC22IoEc.
In this video he “corroborates” your assertion about the police “welcoming the Antifa and Black Lives Matters front people into the Capital. Jeffrey likens it to what happened at Benghazi.
Check this. I agree with you.
Look at this
Thats how.