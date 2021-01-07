Invited inside the Capital and allowed to loiter for over four hours? Is no one going to question this, or does this seem like normal security?

Other than the plainclothes detachment with pistols in the House chamber, and the tactical unit that killed the USAF veteran, who else was providing security, and where were they? Isn’t it puzzling that no one was in a hurry to do anything about this “insurrection?” Doesn’t it all seem a bit staged?

There are 2500 Capitol Police and 3800 Metro DC police.

Here is one taking a selfie with a protester:

Cops are taking selfies with the terrorists. pic.twitter.com/EjkQ83h1p2 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) January 6, 2021

The army of MSM and wire service photogs sure didn’t seem to be concerned about anything, either. Indeed, they seemed to be in on it, and all were at the right place at the right time to capture the gasp-worthy shots to be opined over by journalisps as the pictures were plastered on every TV screen in America all afternoon and nothing was done for over four hours.

These aren’t action shots, these are obviously staged photos:

At the end of the day, what was the outcome of all this? The outcome was that the electors were not contested, none of the evidence was presented, except for PA, and it was done deep into the night, at 2am, when no one was watching.

Mission accomplished.