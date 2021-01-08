Are you ready for the cleansing?
This is the Washington DC Political Director for ABCNews:
With the twin losses in the GA senate races, these people will have total control of all levers of government in twelve days.
They want you dead, but they will probably settle for detained. For now.
Source: https://www.foxnews.com/media/abc-news-movement-trump-supporters-following-capitol-riots
3 thoughts on ““The fact is that getting rid of Trump is the easy part. Cleansing the movement he commands, or getting rid of what he represents to so many Americans, is going to be something else.””
This is part of the problem. Their side is fighting to kill us all, our “side” is fighting for the status quo – when they’re not stabbing us in the back.
Ask Korea how well that works. Or Vietnam.
…Aaand I just realized the most accurate comparison is probably the Bolshevik revolution in Russia.
Yeah. Really good precedents there…
I’m afraid we’re seeing French Revolution 2.0 in the works and that is chilling. The new mercenary mobs (antifa and blm) have been deployed and the scapegoating of the modern day king (President Trump) for every little thing has been going on since 2016. The Church continues to be targeted in the name of “science” and “reason” just like happened in 18th century France.
Next up are the arrests and executions. All of the anger these people have isn’t going to die down once Biden is usurped in on January 20th. They won’t rest until they take revenge on everyone who voted for and is perceived to have voted for Trump. Then, they’ll turn on each other. Hell on earth.
Only God can save us now. Our nation was born out of freemasonry and it’s now dying from the rotten fruits of freemasonry.
Keep praying folks. If the ancient Aztecs can convert from human sacrifices to Catholicism, there’s still a sliver of hope for us.