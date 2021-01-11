Home Defense Warfare: On Spiritual Weaponry and Tactics

Get ready. You know what is coming, or maybe you don’t want to think about it. Fine. But you need to start somewhere. The daily Rosary is an absolute must. If you have access to daily Mass, and you choose to not avail yourself, you are really, really going to regret that. Holy Mass, the Holy Eucharist, Daily Rosary. If this is how you start your day, it’s going to be a good day, no matter what. And if you haven’t been to Confession, what are you waiting for?

Meanwhile, there is still time for the Epiphany Blessing, after all, we are still within the suppressed Octave. Let’s get started!

The household prayer is traditionally done with a priest and the whole family taking part, but you can do it on your own, in a pinch. Just remember, it’s not you doing the blessing (if you’re a layman), it’s you calling down the blessing from God. God does the blessing.

What you will need is blessed Epiphany water, blessed chalk, and incense. Every church should still have water and chalk available. Call ahead. If you don’t have a thurible, you can get a “starter” one on Amazon for under $15. Nice ones are around $100.

Mine is a little banged up, but I can still swing it.

For incense, I highly recommend Holy Rood Guild, Cantica flavored (although their Laudate is also quite good). It’s not cheap, but it will last you a long time. Don’t make the mistake of using too much; it only takes a little to make a lot of smoke. https://www.holyroodguild.com/Incense_Cantica.html

Charcoal on amazon HERE.

Sorry for literally cutting, pasting, and taping the blessing, but here it is:

Not sure why that G is there, it should be a C, like this:

